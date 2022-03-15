Broncos Steal Prized Cowboys Free Agent After $70M Deal Falls Through: Report

One of the top defensive players is bolting an NFC rival for the Denver Broncos.

After initial reports had defensive end Randy Gregory agreeing to return to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, March 15, the veteran is instead heading to the Broncos, as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

“Pass rusher Randy Gregory pulling a U-turn,” says Garafolo. “He’s agreeing to terms with the #Broncos, as @VicLombardi reported. #Cowboys deal fell apart.”

Prior to Gregory reversing course to join the Broncos, Gregory had agreed to a five-year, $70 million deal with the Cowboys, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

“The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing defensive end Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.”

Why Gregory Bolted Cowboys for Broncos

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported shortly after, there were certain details in Gregory’s contract language that led to him backing out of the Cowboys deal.

“And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory,” says Rapoport. “My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver.”

Despite never being named to a Pro Bowl, Gregory entered free agency as one of the top players available after a breakout 2021 campaign with the Cowboys. The 29-year-old was ranked the 14th-top free agent by Pro Football Focus.

As PFF notes, Gregory’s 84.7 pass-rushing grade ranked 12th among all edge rushers in the league.

Gregory figures to give the Broncos a one-two punch off of the edge as fourth-year linebacker Bradley Chubb will return to give Denver one of the better pass-rushing duos in the league.

Although the Broncos had been rumored as a possible landing spot for their former linebacker Von Miller and elite pass-rushing specialist Chandler Jones, Gregory was always the team’s top target at among all of the pass rushers in free agency.

Via Mike Klis of 9 Sports:

“Randy Gregory was the Broncos’ top pass rush target entering free agency,” says Klis. “They got him. George Paton saw talent flying off the tape. Paton making some bold moves this offseason. Broncos all in on 2022.”

Broncos Sign D.J. Jones to 3-Year Deal

The Broncos continue to make moves under general manager George Paton.

Just hours before agreeing to a deal with Gregory, the Broncos signed one of the top interior defensive tackles off of the market in D.J. Jones. As initially reported by Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos signed the San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle to a three-year, $30 million deal ($20 million guaranteed) on Monday, March 14.