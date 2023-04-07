3-Time Pro Bowl RB a One-Year Broncos Investment Analyst ‘Would Love to See’

The Denver Broncos taking a short-term flier on long-time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who remains a free agent, is something Predominantly Orange’s Sayre Bedinger would love to see.

“(Elliott’s) still taking on a very heavy workload, but perhaps a change of scenery and the committee approach Sean Payton wants to see come to life in Denver will be good for Zeke,” Bedinger wrote. “He might even be able to rehab his overall value by playing in this offense. Although he’s taken on a ton of work in his NFL career, Elliott is shockingly only going to be 28 this coming season. This is a one-year investment I would love to see the Broncos try to make, giving themselves a running back room of Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Ezekiel Elliott, and a rookie to give teams fits and dominate on the ground all season.”

Bedinger believes such a move would ultimately be harmless for the Broncos.

“I don’t think there’s any harm in the Broncos bringing in an accomplished back like Ezekiel Elliott, especially after the debacle we saw at this position last year,” Bedinger prefaced before cautioning, “Not that you can afford to approach every position group in a “worst case scenario” kind of mindset, but at running back, you sort of have to.”

Samaje Perine is ‘Capable Three-Down Back’ For Broncos

Bedinger believes Samaje Perine, who signed with the Broncos on March 16 following three seasons in Cincinnati, could be a “capable three-down back” for Denver during the 2023 season in the event Javonte Williams is incapable of suiting up.

“Perine is a capable three-down back,” Bedinger wrote. “He’s going to be an upgrade to the Denver Broncos over what Melvin Gordon was to start last season, there’s no question about it. But what if Javonte Williams is not healthy to start the year?”

The NFL draft could help provide an answer that question in the Broncos backfield, but as Bedinger points out, Denver’s highest draft pick is in the third round at the No. 67 overall selection.

“Of course, there’s still the 2023 NFL Draft where the Broncos could add someone, but at best they will be adding a third-round pick to the position group,” Bedinger wrote.

Third-Round Draft Pick Could Play ‘Substantial Role’ in 2023

The running back position is one analysts warn against using too high of a draft pick for, which means the Broncos could find good value in the third round of the NFL draft with both the No. 67 and No. 68 picks. Bedinger feels as though Denver is capable of finding a running back who could shoulder a “substantial role” during the 2023 season.

“It’s not out of the question to think a third-round player could play a substantial role this coming season,” Bedinger wrote. “Or even an undrafted player at this position group. How many backs have we seen in recent years, including undrafted Phillip Lindsay in 2018, seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco last season in Kansas City, sixth-round pick Tyler Allgeier in Atlanta last season — how many guys could we throw out there who have played big roles as rookies, even as late-round picks?”

Many names could be thrown out, and someone in the 2023 draft class could have a golden opportunity waiting in Denver to reach that distinction soon.