Broncos Could Reunite Russell Wilson With Former Teammate

It’s a little surprising that the Denver Broncos haven’t signed at least one former Russell Wilson teammate during the offseason.

Wilson pushed for former Seattle Seahawks star linebacker Bobby Wagner to sign with the Broncos according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on March 14. The 32-year-old linebacker ended up signing with the Los Angeles Rams to a three-year deal worth up to $65 million.

Fowler reported on March 21 that former Seahawks right tackle Brandon Shell paid a free-agent visit to Denver, which could “possibly reunite” Wilson with the 6-foot-5, 324-pound blocker.

Former Seahawks RT Brandon Shell is visiting the Broncos, per source, possibly reuniting with Russell Wilson. Broncos in market for a right tackle. So is Seattle, which has interest in re-signing him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 21, 2022

Shell has still yet to sign with a team after spending the last two seasons with Seattle. Shell brings experience as he started 10 games for the team in 2021 and 11 contests in 2020.

It’s been nearly four months since Shell’s visit to the Broncos and the club could still be a candidate for his services.

Shell’s Career

Shell was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He started 40 of 49 games in which he appeared and eventually headed to the Pacific Northwest.

He signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Seahawks before the 2020 season. While Wilson was critical of the team’s offensive line after the 2020 season, it isn’t likely that he wasn’t talking about Shell’s performance. In his first performance with the team, Shell earned a productive 80.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus after giving up only 19 pressures and three sacks on 460 pass protection reps.

His play was up and down in 2021. Shell allowed three sacks and 21 quarterback pressures on 550 total snaps. Shell’s rush-blocking grade increased nearly 10 points from the season prior. However, a shoulder injury and a stint on the Reserve/COVID list kept Shell out of the lineup during the end of the season.

Shell didn’t start all 16 games in a season since joining Seattle. Still, coach Pete Caroll expressed a desire to keep him with the Seahawks.

“There’s nothing that’s happened that would discourage you from not wanting him to be back and playing and battling for you. He’s a really good competitor,” Carroll said on December 31.

Broncos Tackle Competition

With training camp approaching in less than two weeks, the Broncos have an open competition at right tackle. The Broncos did not re-sign Bobby Massie during free agency this offseason.

However, they did sign Billy Turner and Tom Compton. Calvin Anderson will also compete for the right tackle position.

Turner could be considered the favorite as he spent the last three years playing in this system under Nathaniel Hackett with the Green Bay Packers. But Compton also played last year with the San Francisco 49ers under Denver’s new offensive line coach, Butch Barry.

New offensive coordinator Justin Outten told reporters last month that he’s been pleased with the players buying into the team’s offensive scheme.

“I think those guys have stepped up to the plate,” Outten said on June 14. “I think asking those guys to run off of the ball typically when they’re not used to that and going out of their element a little bit and going into the unknown. I talked to the offense today about trusting the whole process and trusting the scheme.

Shell could be brought in further deepen the tackle depth on the roster. He could also be considered if a right tackle goes down with an injury. The veteran tackle would likely be cheap as well.

It’s been nearly four months since Shell has visited Denver. There’s a chance he could re-sign in Seattle, or possibly reunite with the 33-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback.