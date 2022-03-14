Russell Wilson ‘Recruiting’ 8-Time Pro Bowler to Broncos: Report

The Denver Broncos could be going all-in on their pursuit of a Super Bowl this season.

Not long after acquiring franchise quarterback Russell Wilson via trade, the Broncos could be in hot pursuit of one of his former teammates from the Seattle Seahawks. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Wilson is “recruiting” eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“Russell Wilson isn’t officially a Bronco yet, but he’s doing his best to improve the roster — by recruiting Bobby Wagner to play with him in Denver, per sources,” says Fowler.

“Former teammates that played 10 years together in Seattle could reunite, though Wagner has an expansive market.”

Wagner played the past 10 years for the Seahawks before he was released shortly after Wilson’s trade. The 31-year-old linebacker remains a quality player, having established a career-high in tackles during the 2021 season, posting 170 tackles. However, he was due over $20.3 million for the upcoming season, and the Seahawks decided to move on from their longest-tenured player as they head into a rebuilding mode.

The Broncos could use some veteran experience on the defensive front. After trading captain Von Miller midway through the 2021 season, Denver is lacking in experience. Of the Broncos’ projected starters on the front seven, defensive tackle Mike Purcell is the most experienced, having played 57 games across six seasons.

While Wagner isn’t the elite linebacker he once was, he’s still a quality player. Wagner clinched his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl berth and All-Pro selection in 2021.

Wagner Expected to Face Hot Market in Free Agency

Having Wilson make the recruiting pitch should give the Broncos an edge in their pursuit of Wagner. However, there will be no shortage of suitors for the veteran linebacker as his market is expected to be vast entering free agency.

According to Ed Werder of ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys are among the teams interested in Wagner.

“Source: #Cowboys have contacted free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner and expressed their interest in having him play for DC Dan Quinn, who coached him in Seattle,” says Werder. “Whether the financial components work out is yet to be determined. The two will keep in contact next few days.”

Outside of the Cowboys, NFC West teams such as the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are expected to show interest in Wagner, reported Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“But all is not lost. Seattle released him far before free agency. He’s going to get significant interest on the free-agent market. … [D]o not be surprised if he actually stays in the division. … There’s already interest in Wagner from three teams that he played against twice a year while he was in Seattle.”

We’ll see what tempts Wagner more — the prospect of playing alongside Wilson on a Super Bowl contender, or matching up against his former team twice a season as a division rival.

Report: Broncos Likely to Allow Gordon to Walk

One free agent the Broncos are not likely to bring back is Melvin Gordon.

According to Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado, Gordon is likely to walk as a free agent.

“There had been mutual interest in RB Melvin Gordon and possible Broncos return, but looks like that’s not gonna happen,” says Albright. “He ran for 1,904 yards & 17 TDs, caught 60 balls for 371 and 3 TDs in split backfield last 2 yrs. Helped sell former college teammate Russ Wilson on Den, too.”

According to Spotrac, Gordon’s projected market value is $5.2 million per season.