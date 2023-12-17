Broncos QB Russell Wilson Addresses Sideline Flare-Up With Sean Payton

Quarterback Russell Wilson had a rough night for the Denver Broncos during a 42-17 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Wilson’s night was presumably made worse following a viral moment where head coach Sean Payton was caught yelling at the star during the third quarter.

The Broncos were called for offensive offsides, wiping out a TD on 4th-and-goal. Sean Payton was livid at the officials… and Denver QB Russell Wilson. "Well, there is a very animated discussion. I'd say it's a one-sided discussion with his quarterback." – Kevin Harlan pic.twitter.com/k9KKcoSain — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2023

During his December 16 press conference, the quarterback was asked about the flare-up with Payton.

“Obviously, we wanted to score that drive, unfortunately we didn’t,” Wilson told reporters after the game. “I think more than anything else, we’re just frustrated we didn’t score there. Because we were going to make that 28-14. Obviously, they end up stopping us and that was honestly the disappointing part.”

Wilson was later pressed on whether the Super Bowl-winning coach maintained faith in him.

“Yeah, I mean of course,” Wilson replied swiftly. “I think the biggest thing is we’re trying to score a touchdown there. I think that’s our focus and you want a coach that’s passionate. We want players that are too and everything else and so we want to score a touchdown.”

Wilson explained that he is always “trying to focus on the next play,” again saying it was “unfortunate” Denver failed to cut further into the Lions’ sizable lead.

NFL Fans React to Viral Russell Wilson & Sean Payton Exchange

While Wilson was understandably tight-lipped about the exchange, NFL fans took to social media to give their reactions.

“Broncos coach Sean Payton was yelling at Russell Wilson because it’s cheaper than yelling about a NFL referee. Just ask Andy Reid,” a commenter posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Broncos coach Sean Payton was yelling at Russell Wilson because it's cheaper than yelling about a NFL referee. Just ask Andy Reid — MetsRox (@MetsRox) December 17, 2023

The commenter was referring to the Kansas City Chiefs head coach publically criticizing officials after a Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Per Ian Rapoport, Reid was fined $100,000 for his comments.

Another fan pointed out Payton never reacted that way with Drew Brees on the New Orleans Saints.

“Pretty sure I never saw Sean Payton screaming at Drew Brees like he was just screaming at Russell Wilson in this game. Very telling. Geez,” the fan stated on X.

Pretty sure I never saw Sean Payton screaming at Drew Brees like he was just screaming at Russell Wilson in this game. Very telling. Geez. — Kenny BooYah! 🖖🏾 (@KwikWarren) December 17, 2023

Mark Kiszla of The Denver Post acknowledged blatant disrespect toward Wilson on Payton’s behalf.

“By his actions, Sean Payton does not give a damn about Russell Wilson. And in the NFL, that’s a tough way to win a championship,” Kiszla posted to X on December 17.

One fan posted how Wilson should not have stood idly by while getting an earful from Payton.

“I personally wouldn’t have taken that disrespect. Russell Wilson should’ve swung at Sean Payton honestly,” the fan posted bluntly.

I personally wouldn’t have taken that disrespect. Russell Wilson should’ve swung at Sean Payton honestly #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/tEl7xVHfDO — Ernie (@es3_09) December 17, 2023

Broncos’ Defense Had an Especially Rough Performance Against the Lions

Regardless of what transpired between Payton and Wilson, the star quarterback was not solely to blame for the primetime loss. Denver’s defense put together its worst performance since a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets.

The Broncos were an opportunistic defense during their 6-1 stretch, forcing 18 total turnovers. Denver failed to register one takeaway off the Lions despite quarterback Jared Goff coughing the ball up nine times in a four-game span.

Goff threw five touchdowns against the Broncos, tying his career-high from a 2018 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit ran the ball effectively in the blowout, rushing for 185 yards on 28 carries. Rookie Jahmyr Gibbs alone rushed for 100 yards and a 12-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Veteran running back David Montgomery added 85 yards on the ground on his 17 attempts. The Lions also went 5-of-10 in third down conversions and were perfect in the red zone, scoring on all six opportunities.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is either an expert at putting lipstick on a pig, or the Broncos merely had a rough outing. Time will tell in the team’s next game against the New England Patriots in Week 16.