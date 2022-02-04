Scenario Sees Broncos Signing Teddy Bridgewater to Surprising Contract

There’s a possibility the Denver Broncos could end up re-signing Teddy Bridgewater after all.

As the Broncos usher in a new era with the recently-hired Nathanial Hackett as the team’s head coach, Denver fans expect the team to make a run at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Even if the Broncos miss out on Rodgers, Mile High faithful at least expect a new quarterback under center for the 2022 season.

However, according this quarterback simulation projection by ESPN, the Broncos aren’t going to bring in a new starter — they’re going to re-sign Bridgewater.

Details of Bridgewater’s New Contract Projection

This projection sees Bridgewater net a two-year, $39 million deal and $20 million guaranteed on a new contract with the Broncos. ESPN’s Jeff Legwold further details how there will be further incentives on Bridgewater’s now deal.

“The deal has an additional $2M bonus for 70% of offensive snaps in 2022 or 2023, $2.5M bonus for 80% of offensive snaps in 2022 or 2023 or $3M bonus for 85% of offensive snaps in 2022 or 2023 — so it could actually be worth as much as $45M,” says Legwold. “The Broncos have a core of youthful playmakers at the skill positions with a newly-minted offensive-minded head coach in Nathaniel Hackett.”

Legwold further notes that Bridgewater will becomes Denver’s best option after missing out on Rodgers and the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.

“Look, this isn’t the scenario most Broncos’ fans want, but until Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson is actually in the trade market, the Broncos have to have a plan to play in 2022 and move forward,” says Legwold. “The free-agent class of QBs is ho hum at best, and Bridgewater fits what the Broncos will do on offense. And if Denver does use an early draft pick to select a quarterback, Bridgewater will be the best option as a mentor, as well.”

Why Broncos Should Avoid Re-Signing Bridgewater

Bridgewater went 7-7 as the Broncos’ starter this past season before a concussion ruled him out for the last three games of the season.

Although his statistics appear respectable, Bridgewater became the topic of criticism for coming up small in big moments. One of Bridgewater’s lowlights was his lack of attempt at a tackle on a Philadelphia Eagles defender following a fumble that ended up being returned for a touchdown.

When delving deeper into the statistics, you see how average Bridgewater really is. The 29-year-old quarterback posted a 73.5 offensive grade, ranking 20th among 37 qualifying players at his position, according to Pro Football Focus.

Since the 2015 season, Bridgewater has never ranked higher than 17th among quarterbacks in terms of offensive grade. His 33 completions of 20-plus yards ranked 25th in the league and his 10.7 yards per completion ranked 21st.

With a new head coach in Hackett and new offensive coordinator in former Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten, the Broncos have to start anew. Even if they miss out on Rodgers and Wilson, any other option — even someone such as the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo — is a better backup plan than Bridgewater.

Bringing back the quarterback holdover from the Vic Fangio era won’t usher in any new hope for a franchise that has desperately needed it over the past six years.