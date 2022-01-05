Former Bronco Trashes AFC Rival; Apologizes By Taking The ‘L’

Former Denver Broncos offensive lineman and current Fox Sports commentator Mark Schlereth is no stranger to Twitter skirmish with opposing team’s fans, as New York Jets faithful already know. However, another AFC team, the Cincinnati Bengals, is in Schlereth’s cross-hairs this time around

Tensions between Bengals’ nation and the three-time Super Bowl champion began after comments Schlereth made on April 30 on The Pat McAfee Show. There, Schlereth criticized Cincinnati for drafting another wide receiver in the first round, Ja’Marr Chase, with the fifth overall pick, instead of offensive line help after Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020.

“Your quarterback essentially got his leg amputated on the field; they had to sew it back on, but what’s going to help you is a wide receiver? Another weapon? When you couldn’t protect your quarterback?” Schlereth said. “Oh, by the way, last time I checked, [Tyler] Boyd and [Tee] Higgins both had 1,000 yards receiving, but we’re going to add another wide receiver. There’s a reason some teams perennially suck. They don’t understand how football works.”

On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the AFC North title. After punching their ticket to the postseason and Schlereth’s two former teams, the Washington Football Team and Broncos, missing out on the playoffs, Bengals’ fans quickly reminded Schlereth of his comments.

Lmao this aged like milk on a hot day! #WhoDey #teamchase — Richard Murgatroyd (@RichardMurg90) January 3, 2022

Schlereth Takes The ‘L’

The day after the Bengals clinched their division title, responding to chastising from Bengals’ fans, Schlereth tweeted “Sorry!” accompanied by a video where he said:

“In my defense, some of you came after me this morning because I said something that didn’t turn out to be true, that turned out to be stupid after the April draft, and some of you guys had to remind me of it. I bowed my back a little, and we went after each other a little bit on Twitter, on social media – but some of you got hurt feelings, and I get it, celebrate your AFC North championship, it’s an incredible, incredible feat, there’s no question about it, you guys deserve it. I’ll admit, sometimes jealousy gets the best of me. Yeah, I wish we had that young talent in Denver. Yeah, I wish Joe Burrow was playing for the Broncos. But you know what, the bottom line is this; I have to be the bigger person, I’ve got to be the one that basically lets you have your fun, and I’ve got to be a little bit more mature. So, you know what I’m going to do? I’m doing to take the ‘L,’ that’s right, I’m going to take the ‘L’ – you were right, I was wrong.”

At the end of the video, Schlereth continued his faux apology.

“So, Bengal fans, here you go, I’m just going to take this ‘L’ right here, and I’m just gonna go ahead and let you know you were right, I was wrong – enjoy your playoff run,” Schlereth said, before raising his hand to his face in the shape of an ‘L’ only to reveal all of three of his Super Bowl rings.

Lock Estimated As Limited Participant Tuesday; Expected To Start Finale

Denver didn’t practice on Tuesday, but the team released estimated practice statuses, including quarterback Drew Lock as ‘limited.’

Lock injured his right shoulder in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers, leaving the game for a series before returning to play. On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio said the plan is for Lock to start in the Broncos’ season finale Saturday against the Chiefs.

Joining Lock as ‘limited’ estimated participants are CB Ronald Darby (shoulder), TE Noah Fant (quad), RB Melvin Gordon III (thumb/hip), RB Javonte Williams (knee), DL Shelby Harris (ankle), and Shamar Stephen (quad).

QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), G Dalton Riser (elbow), CB Pat Surtain II (calf), and S Kareem Jackson (back/shoulder) were all estimated as non-participants.