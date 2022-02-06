Senior Bowl LB Would ‘Love’ to Play for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos met with Wyoming inside linebacker Chad Muma at the Senior Bowl, according to Aric DiLalla of the Broncos’ official site.

Muma is from Lone Tree, Colorado, and he grew up a Broncos fan. When asked about potentially being drafted by the team, Muma stated that he would “love it”.

“I’d love it. It’d be a hometown type of thing, and being able to play for the Broncos would be amazing.”

Muma Performed Well at the Senior Bowl

Muma stood out at the Senior Bowl. He generated positive buzz during the week of practices. Dallas Cowboys TV host Kyle Youmans called Muma one of the biggest winners of the second day of practice:

Biggest Winners in National Practice 2 of the #SeniorBowl:

– Perrion Winfrey, DL (Oklahoma)

– Daniel Faalele, OT (Minnesota)

– Chad Muma, LB (Wyoming)

– Troy Anderson, LB (Montana St)

– Jesse Luketa, Edge (Penn St)

– Carson Strong, QB (Nevada)

– Travis Jones, DL (UConn) — Kyle Youmans (@Kyle_Youmans) February 2, 2022

However, Saturday’s game was the highlight of Muma’s week. He had nine total tackles, which was a game-high.

On this play, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, whom the Broncos also met with, scrambles out of the pocket and rushes for 27 yards, and while Willis eludes multiple defenders in the open field, Muma (number 48) comes across the entire field to make the touchdown-saving tackle:

Muma Has All the Tools to Be a Great 3-Down Linebacker

Muma has a rare combination of athleticism, instincts, and motor. At Wyoming, he displayed all the tools to be a great three-down linebacker.

Statistically, he was exceptional at Wyoming. Muma recorded 142 total tackles last season, which was the second-most in the FBS.

Muma really shined as a run defender. Pro Football Focus gave Muma a run defense grade of 91.1. Muma has the speed to cover the field sideline-to-sideline, as we saw at the Senior Bowl, and he does not give up on plays.

Muma still has some room to grow in pass coverage, but there are plenty of encouraging signs. Last season, he only allowed one touchdown in coverage, and he was able to come up with three interceptions.

Muma played safety in high school, and his ball skills are excellent for a linebacker. On this play, he does a great job of tracking the ball and adjusting to make the catch:

.@wyo_football's Chad Muma with his third interception of the year. He's a candidate for @MountainWest Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/8gn3zFN3Fe — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 6, 2021

Last season, he had an interception return for a touchdown in back-to-back weeks. This 45-yard touchdown came against Ball State:

💥 HE DID IT AGAIN! 💥@chad_muma with a pick 6️⃣ for the second week in a row! 👀 pic.twitter.com/q7nePLz0Uf — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) September 18, 2021

Muma would make a lot of sense for the Broncos. Inside linebackers Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell, and Kenny Young are all set to become unrestricted free agents.

In addition, Denver’s roster is lacking an elite three-down linebacker, who can both defend the run and cover opposing tight ends and running backs at a high level. Muma has the potential to become that player.

In a mock draft last month, I actually mocked Muma to the Broncos in the third round. His draft stock may rise following his performance at the Senior Bowl, but the Broncos are still well-positioned to draft him.

The Broncos are armed with two second-round picks and two third-round picks.

Muma would be an excellent addition on Day 2.