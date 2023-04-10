B/R Sends Strong Message on Sean Payton Hiring: ‘Feels Like an Overcorrection’

The Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton was classified by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine as an “overcorrection” from the 2022 season’s 5-12 finish — and in the process, Payton was deemed the fourth worst move of the 2023 NFL offseason by any team.

“Good decisions rarely come from a place of desperation,” Ballentine prefaced before saying, “After watching Nathaniel Hackett attempt to coach the Denver Broncos last season, the trade for Sean Payton feels like an overcorrection. Payton was the most accomplished head coach available, but the Broncos paid a steep price. Because Payton was still under contract with the Saints, they had to trade a first-round pick this season (No. 29 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick for Payton and a 2024 third-round pick.”

Ballentine sees the potential good in the Payton hiring, but also sees a possible catastrophe brewing if Russell Wilson doesn’t return to form.

“Payton is a good coach,” Ballentine declared. “He’s won a Super Bowl and boasts a 161–97 record for his career. But there are a lot of disappointing Saints seasons mixed in there with a prime Drew Brees. For instance, the Saints went 7-9 for three consecutive seasons from 2014 to 2016. With a year off to recharge, Payton could be just what the Broncos need. But there’s also a chance that Russell Wilson is cooked and there’s a rebuild right around the corner. If that’s the case, they just gave up precious draft capital for a head coach who is more suited for a readymade team to contend.”

Sean Payton Can Be ‘Most Franchise Altering Addition’

Mile High Huddle’s Chad Jensen was far more optimistic than Ballentine is about the Broncos hiring Payton — saying that Ballentine “must be a yoga practitioner because he really had to stretch” to reach the conclusion he did.

“Having to give up precious trade capital was always going to complicate the Payton hire, but look at it like this: after all the depredations the Broncos have been through over the past seven years, would you trade Bradley Chubb for a guy who could put an end to the head-coaching carousel, and bring competency back to Denver?” Jensen asked. “The Walton/Penner group’s short calculus on that question was, ‘heck yeah.’ It’s suboptimal to be lacking a first or second-round pick in the draft this year, but the impact that the right head coach can have on a team, outside of landing a bona fide franchise quarterback, is the single most franchise-altering addition that could be made.”

Jensen’s message about Payton was hardly hyperbole. With the Super Bowl XLIV on board, the Broncos’ talent could be unlocked. And that could well lead to a much more favorable finish in 2023.

Broncos Have ‘Three of Four Foundational Pieces’

Jensen believes the Broncos are right there roster-wise, claiming Denver has “three or four foundational pieces” in hand. The Mile High Huddle writer addressed Russell Wilson surprising inclusion.

“The Broncos might be more “readymade” to contend than most NFL writers from the national perspective think, especially after the additions Payton made to the offensive line this offseason,” Jensen wrote. “The Broncos have three of the four foundational roster pieces in hand in Russell Wilson, left tackle Garett Bolles, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II. I’m including Wilson for a reason. After all, he’s a nine-time Pro Bowler entering his 12th season.”