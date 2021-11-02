The Broncos’ Trade of Von Miller Means Franchise has Options to Quickly Rebuild

Von Miller was Mr. Mile High, and not just for what he did on the field for the Denver Broncos, but also what he did for the community.

But as the NFL could also stand for ‘not for long,’ the trade deadline waits for no one, and Broncos’ first-year general manager George Paton has several decisions to make ahead of the November 2 cutoff.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

The Broncos traded the beloved Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for second- and third-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, showing that Paton has zero attachment to a Broncos’ roster that he hasn’t really built — save for his own selections in the 2021 draft and minor trades and free-agent signings.

Does Paton, who has already shown he’s not afraid to make bold moves, think the Broncos (4-4) are still in the midst of a Wild Card push, or does he keep his eyes more on the future and start to strip apart what former general manager John Elway built? Elway, who failed to get the Broncos back on track since Peyton Manning retired following the franchise’s Super Bowl 50 win in 2016, will always have the debt and gratitude for Broncos Country for that championship, but he ultimately came up short in keeping the Broncos relevant and in playoff contention.

Paton can start to remedy those ills by making additional big-time — and maybe controversial — moves ahead of the trade deadline. Denver now has 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, so maneuverability is there for Paton.

Could Teddy Bridgewater be Next?

As outlandish as that thought sounds, the NFL is a win-now league, and a team like the New Orleans Saints, fresh off beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with their backup quarterback, on October 31, is poised to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The Saints (5-2) are just a half-game behind Brady’s Buccaneers (6-2), but they lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston in the process to a torn ACL and MCL damage in the win. The Saints rallied behind backup quarterback Trevor Siemian, a former starter in Denver who immediately succeeded Manning, and won the game, 36-27.

Broncos Country is well aware of Siemian’s shortcomings, and Saints head coach Sean Payton undoubtedly knows as well, so it makes sense for Paton to call Payton and see if the latter is down for a reunion with current Broncos’ starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Payton had Bridgewater under his tutelage from 2018-19, where the veteran quarterback helped keep the Saints’ boat — and playoff hopes — afloat, as he guided them to a 5-0 mark in 2019, sans starter Drew Brees, who missed time with a thumb injury.

Bridgewater is a savvy and smart vet, so he’d likely fit in seamlessly again with Payton’s scheme and keep the Saints in the hunt. Payton, in return, could ship a mid-round pick (perhaps a fourth or fifth rounder) for his former protégé. New Orleans currently has six picks in the 2022 NFL draft, not including possible compensatory picks, which cannot be dealt.

Paton moving on from Bridgewater also paves the way for the team to see what it has in backup Drew Lock, who was stellar in the final month of his 2019 rookie campaign, going 4-1 down the stretch, but regressed mightily in the disjointed, Covid-ravaged, and injury-plagued 2020 season. Should Lock show enough promise in the remaining nine games, maybe Paton keeps the embattled quarterback long-term, instead of dipping his toe in either the 2022 draft, free agency, or an offseason blockbuster trade.

Gathering Enough Trade Chips?

That blockbuster trade could in fact be for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, who definitely wants out of Houston. The Texans, however, don’t seem inclined to trade Watson ahead of the 2021 deadline, as they reportedly raised their asking price to the Miami Dolphins at the 11th hour, effectively killing the deal.

The reason for the Texans’ bravado is the report that Watson could be settling the 22 civil lawsuits soon, meaning the team is in no hurry to move the quarterback for pennies on the dollar.

A week ago, the Dolphins and Texans were closing in on a deal for Deshaun Watson. Then, the Texans caught wind that Watson may be settling the 22 civil lawsuits. Then, the asking price went up. Then, the talks cratered. https://t.co/5q5et4T5Se — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 1, 2021

Should Watson, who has denied all wrongdoings, settle, avoid jail time, and be cleared by the league offices, any trade demands will certainly increase dramatically.

As recently as two months ago, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Texans’ asking price for Watson was a package of six players and NFL draft picks. The Broncos have enough depth and draft picks to pique the Texans’ interest.

It’s a long-shot for sure, despite Broncos’ safety Kareem Jackson noting back in June 2021 that Watson initially showed interest in waiving his no-trade clause for Denver, but Paton seems like an executive who isn’t afraid to dream big — and take big swings. There are new reports that Watson would only waive his clause for the Dolphins, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, so the situation is fluid.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Either way, Paton would definitely make an aggressive move to acquire Watson, should the trade-stars align.

Another Possible Bronco on the Block

A Watson dream trade or a Bridgewater-Saints reunion may be unlikely, but there’s still valuable pieces on the Broncos’ roster that could be moved. When cornerback Kyle Fuller was benched after the first six weeks of the season, after giving up multiple big plays in the early portion of the 2021 season, the clock was running on the veteran’s time being up in Denver.

Fuller may be a favorite of head coach Vic Fangio, but it appears he’s on the outs, as he’s failed to live up to his one-year, $9.5 million deal. The Broncos’ secondary depth is about to increase in the coming weeks, with ascending younger players like Michael Ojemudia and Essang Bassey ready to start practicing again. Also, when starting cornerback Bryce Callahan went down with a hyperextended knee against the Washington Football Team, in the Broncos’ October 31 win, Fangio inserted Nate Hairston into the game, not Fuller. Not a good sign for the former Chicago Bears star.

Von Miller is now in the Broncos’ rearview mirror, and as jarring and sad as that may be for him, the Broncos, and the ardent fan base, time stops for no one. And Paton needs to see if he can start stacking trade chips in hopes of returning the Broncos to league prominence, following six seasons of being irrelevant and a losing outfit.

Follow Tony Williams on Twitter: @TBone8