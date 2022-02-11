Trade Proposal Sees Broncos Land Star QB-WR Duo

The Denver Broncos could become the immediate Super Bowl favorites after this trade.

As the Broncos enter a new era following the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the team’s new head coach, the topic of discussion will continue to be the team’s pursuit of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers won his fourth MVP award on Thursday, February 10, after one of the finest seasons of his career. The 38-year-old showed no signs of slowing down as he posted 37 touchdowns against just four interceptions while leading the Packers to an NFC-best 13-3 record.

While the Packers have had a sensational three-year run since Matt LaFleur’s hiring, they have yet to even advance to a Super Bowl. With the team facing a dire salary cap situation entering the 2022 offseason — they’ll be $48 million over the cap, the second-worst mark in the NFL — the Packers could very well move Rodgers considering he will not play under a rebuild situation.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here!

Proposed Package Includes Rodgers and Adams

In this proposed trade scenario by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the Broncos would acquire not only Rodgers, but his running mate Davante Adams and a few draft picks (2022 fourth-round pick, 2022 sixth-round pick, 2023 fifth-round pick).

On the other hand, Denver would send a whole load of draft picks and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. That draft selection package would include a 2022 first-round pick (No. 9), 2022 second-round pick from Rams (projected No. 64), 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 third-round pick.

If you’re wondering how this trade could take place with Adams becoming a free agent this offseason, it would be after the Packers place a franchise tag on the All-Pro receiver, explains Ballentine.

“As if an Aaron Rodgers trade wouldn’t be enough to blow up the internet, the potential for an Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams package deal is the nuclear option,” says Ballentine.

“Adams is set to hit free agency, although Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that it is an “eventuality” that the wide receiver gets the franchise tag because the two sides haven’t been able to come to terms on a long-term agreement.

The tag is expected to be around $20 million, per Rapoport. It’s a hefty price for a team that is as over the cap as the Packers.

Should Adams want to follow Rodgers and the team comes to the conclusion that a long-term deal is out of the question, it could lead to an even bigger haul for the Packers.

The problem is that there isn’t much precedent for a receiver of Adams’ caliber getting traded while in his playing prime.

Losing one of the best receivers in the game would be a massive disappointment, but getting a young receiver like Jerry Jeudy and an even bigger haul of first-round picks in return would give them plenty of ammunition with which to restock the offense.”

Broncos Would Immediately Become Team to Beat

The Broncos would acquire the top quarterback-wide receiver duo in the NFL on top of the offensive coordinator (Hackett) that coached them over the past three seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rodgers ranked third among all quarterbacks in passing grade in 2021. Meanwhile, Adams ranked second among all receivers in offensive grade. Both players ranked No. 1 at their positions in 2020.

The 2022 Broncos would basically become a better version of the Packers in recent years, due to their elite defense. Denver ranked No. 3 in the league in points allowed per game in 2021. That’s not to mention that Denver’s offensive supporting cast features the likes of Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant and Javonte Williams.

If this hypothetical trade is executed, Broncos fans will be preparing to hang a fourth Super Bowl banner before the season even starts.