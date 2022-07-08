Ex-Eagles Leading WR Named a Broncos ‘Sleeper to Watch’

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton and his staff will have tough decisions to make when cutting the roster from 90 players to 53 players. The wide receiver room, especially, will be interesting to see who stays and who goes.

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy man the top three wide receiver spots. KJ Hamler seems like a lock with Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams and fifth-round draft pick Motrell Washington among the other receivers competing for the fifth spot.

However, there is one wide receiver that can be someone not enough people are talking about.

USA Today’s Broncos Wire writer Jon Heath thinks wideout Travis Fulgham can be a potential Broncos sleeper as the team heads into training camp.

Here’s what Heath wrote:

Here's what Heath wrote:

One potential sleeper at the position to watch this summer is Travis Fulgham, a 26-year-old veteran who joined the team late last season and will now get a chance to compete in training camp for a spot on the 53-man roster. With a limited number of active roster spots, Fulgham will face an up-hill battle this summer, but he'll get a shot to prove himself. He's an intriguing player who's shown flashes of solid production in the past. We'll see if he can build on that at training camp.

Injuries could pave the way for a role in Denver for Fulgham, but the 26-year-old veteran will have to prove himself during training camp and, if he makes it further, the preseason.

Fulgham’s Career

Fulgham was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He would play just three games and be eventually waived before the 2020 season.

In 2020, Fulgham had a brief stay with the Green Bay Packers until landing on his feet with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were dealing with wide receiver injuries galore at the time. Fulgham found success with the Eagles, starting eight games and catching 38 passes for a team-high 539 yards and four touchdowns. His breakout game came in in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers where he recorded 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown.

After Fulgham’s eight starts in Philly, the injured players returned and Fulgham lost playing time. Last season, the Old Dominion product was cut by the Eagles and later signed to the practice squad.

He was released last October before signing with the Miami Dolphins practice squad. Miami released Fulgham on December 13. After speculation that Fulgham could return to Philly, Denver winded up scooping Fulgham first.

What Fulgham Needs to Improve on

Fulgham’s key issue is dropped passes. After a breakout four-game stretch in 2020, Fulgham caught just under 40% of his passes, which ranked the lowest for any qualifying receiver during that season. He would continue that trend in 2021, which led to being cut by the Eagles.

The 26-year-old appeared in one game for the Broncos last season, logging seven snaps amid its Week 18 loss to Kansas City. He signed a reserve/futures contract in January.

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media on May 31 and mentioned Fulgham’s abilities and what he has to work on.

“Travis has done some good things in the league and just needs to be consistent and needs to keep on going and get better every day,” Hackett said, via USA Today. “I think that whole room pushes themselves, so I think that it’ll be great to have him in there.”

Fulgham has the advantage of being a veteran in the league. He’s roughly the same age as Sutton and the oldest receiver on the team is Tim Patrick, who is just two years older than Fulgham.

Time will tell if Fulgham can make his way onto the 53-man roster.