Vic Fangio Provides Updates on Von Miller & WR Jerry Jeudy’s Return

Embattled Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio finds himself on the hot seat in the The Centennial State after his squad sunk to their fourth consecutive loss to Cleveland last Thursday night.

The harrowing performance was soured by an injury to franchise star Von Miller, who proclaimed he would “kill” the Browns’ tackles. Thankfully, the injury isn’t as serious as first thought. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported, Oct. 22, Miller’s scan had come back negative.

Source says Von Miller’s X-Ray came back ‘clean,’ not returning to the game out of caution. So, appears no structural damage for Miller. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 22, 2021

Miller was held back by Broncos medical staff, unable to return to the game as the Broncos’ failed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

ALL the latest Broncos news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Broncos newsletter here! Join Heavy on Broncos!

Miller: ‘Day-to-day’ for Washington

Whether Miller is able to help his team this week is still under doubt after he failed to practice Tuesday, October 26. When asked if Miller could go Sunday at home to Washington, his head coach replied in the most succinct way known to man. “It’s day-to-day,” Fangio remarked at his Oct. 26 press conference.

The Broncos brought in further depth at Miller’s outside linebacker position via trade this week, acquiring six-year veteran, Stephen Weatherly from Minnesota. Weatherly, who faced Denver media for the first time today, revealed his delight at the prospect of learning from the Broncos’ franchise sack leader.

“I spent a long time behind ‘D’ (Vikings DE Danielle Hunter) and ‘Griff’ (Vikings DE Everson Griffen), and now coming here and seeing another elite pass rusher who’s gifted in a whole other arena,” Weatherly told reporters.

“[I get] to see how he moves, how he looks at offensive tackles, and how he breaks down film. Luckily, there was a spot in the OLB room right next to him, so I snagged that one. I just want to be a sponge.”

Weatherly will have to learn quickly with Miller and fellow rushers Malik Reed and Bradley Chubb currently sidelined. All did not practice Tuesday.

Jerry’s Back

In better news for Broncos Country, leading wideout Jerry Jeudy looks back somewhere near his best, practicing freely during the team’s indoor session.

Jerry Jeudy is BACK. pic.twitter.com/HxALOYDowE — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2021

Jeudy hasn’t seen the field since his standout performance against the New York Giants in Week 1 where he racked up 72 yards from six receptions in less than three quarters of football. Of course, injury struck — a familiar theme at Mile High — in the form of a horrific-looking ankle injury. It is widely expected Jeudy makes his return Sunday vs. Washington but Fangio naturally kept tight-lipped, suggesting he needs to see more from his wideout.

“Just to watch him in practice and see that he’s normal,” Fangio said. “I know what Jerry looks like [when he’s] normal, and if that’s what we see, he’s good to go.”

Jerry Jeudy is being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury Here is the video (via @AlexWilsonESM) Please be okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hjsW19BIEG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 12, 2021

What Denver gains by having Jeudy back on the gridiron is immeasurable. Though Fangio addressed what his return could mean for a stuttering Broncos offense.

“Any time you can put another good receiver on the field, it helps everybody,” he said. “It just does. He’s a good route runner, good receiver, catches it well, and runs well after the catch. Everything has a domino effect in this game.”

Tight end Eric Saubert was effusive in his praise of Jeudy and how his teammates feel about the Alabama product’s long-awaited comeback.

“You’ve seen that guy,” Saubert said. “He’s so explosive and such a help to our team. We’re excited to have him back. He’s amazing at what he does.”

Jeudy will certainly catch the attention of Washington’s secondary, which more than likely will allow other receivers and tight ends to get more open and make the plays Denver so desperately needs. Saubert certainly agrees, and no doubt he’ll be licking his lips at opportunities which may present come Sunday at Mile High.

“For sure. How can it not? He’s a special player, and you’ve got to adjust when someone like that’s out there.”

Follow Patrick Djordjevic on Twitter: @Patdjordjevic