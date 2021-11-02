Von Miller’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to Broncos Country After Rams Trade

The unthinkable is here. The Denver Broncos all-time sack leader Von Miller will no longer be in an orange and blue uniform.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of Miller’s departure in a trade which shook the NFL world. The Broncos’ receive a second and third round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for the Super Bowl 50 MVP, who will now play for the Los Angeles Rams. The seven-time All-Pro’s move to California stunned Broncos Country, and it seems Miller himself was still numb to the news.

Miller: I Wanted to Be a Bronco For Life

Miller was stopped by Denver7 reporter Troy Renck on his way out of the Broncos’ facility in Englewood, evidently still reeling from the career-altering trade.

“Yeah, you know it was surprising,” Miller said. “I love the Denver Broncos. Everything is still new and it’s hard to really put the emotions into words. This is all I know, this is all I ever knew playing pro sports here with the Denver Broncos. You know, I’ve been here through the ups and downs, it’s always tough whenever you leave though but I love all my fans, I love Broncos Country. When I said Broncos for life, I meant that and it’ll be on my heart.

“It’s an honor and privilege to play here, Jon Elway picked me and it was life changing. Ever since then been able to play with Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, Champ Bailey, Bryan Dawkins, Tim Tebow, all of these guys, man, It’s an honor and a privilege and it’s still hard to put it into words, it’s still kind of raw. Thank you, thank everybody, [now] off to LA.”

Miller said his goodbyes to teammates, staff and coaches after George Paton informed him of a trade to the Rams this morning. The 32-year-old admitted it was incredibly difficult to separate from his football family.

“Its tough, it’s still hard,” he said. “You can’t really put it into words, somebody told me once ‘If you wanna make God laugh then make plans.’ You just gotta keep going, take it one day at a time. I’ve got a beautiful baby boy and had a lot of beautiful years here, a lot of great memories here, a lot of great teammates, a lot of great coaches, a lot of great fans. I’ll never forget all of those people, 100%.

Miller Surprised By Trade

Despite some suggestion Miller may have wanted out from the mediocrity in Denver, that simply isn’t true.

“No I wasn’t [my idea]. It was a surprise. You see the stuff in the media every year for the last four years but you never know. This team, they are going to start winning soon, they’ve got a lot of great players, lot of great coaches here, the staff is amazing. I wanted to be a part of it to fix it, but you just gotta keep moving.

As for his legacy with the Broncos, he and the fans will perpetually hold his dominant Super Bowl performance in their minds. That, along with 11 incredible years, will see him enter the ring of honor alongside his favorite quarterback, Peyton Manning.

“I’ll always have Super Bowl 50,” Miller said. “You know, seeing the pictures when I was walking out, it just made me tear up but we’ve always got Super Bowl 50, always got Broncos Country.

Miller hopes his career in Denver will be honored like Manning when the time is right. “100% that’s what it all about, for sure.”

