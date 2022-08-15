NFL Writer Thinks Denver Should Place Fan Favorite On Trade Block

We are just a few weeks away from Week 1 of the NFL season getting underway and as we get closer to that date, rosters are going to look a lot different.

One NFL writer thinks the Broncos should trying to trade one of their starting offensive guards.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named one player from each NFL team that should be placed on the trading block. For the Broncos, Kay thinks Denver should try and trade starting left guard Dalton Risner.

Kay referenced NFL.com’s Eric Edholm article from back at the beginning of August thinking that Risner could lose his job in training camp. Edholm mentioned that he thought Risner’s outlook “seems a little murky” because Denver switched to a zone-blocking scheme.

Kay also said, “With guard Netane Muti seeing first-string reps in practice, could result in the incumbent starting left guard being dealt.” Kay also added, “With no contract extension in place, the Broncos could opt to forge ahead with the younger Muti taking over as the starter and Risner on the block.”

Risner is entering his final year of his rookie deal and will make close to $2.8 million this season.

Second-year guard Quinn Meinerz is set to become the starting right guard for Denver, but early in training camp, Muti got some reps with the first-team offense playing both guard positions.

It has been a little concerning that it hasn’t been reported that the Broncos and Risner have begun contract talks.

It seems a little unlikely that the Broncos would move on from Risner right now, but don’t forget general manager George Paton loves his draft picks and the Broncos only own five picks in next year’s draft.

Risner More Valuable Than You Think

As a rookie, Risner has started nearly every game at left guard. Last season, Risner missed just two games due to injury, but he’s been more valuable than you might realize.

Denver’s left tackle Garett Bolles struggled early in his career with holding penalties along with parts of the playbook. Two years later the Broncos drafted Risner to place him next to their hopeful franchise left tackle. One year later, Bolles became an All-Pro.

Sources have told me that Risner, even as a rookie, was not only one of the smartest players along the offensive line, but he had to help Bolles along the way. After every drive, Bolles would talk with former offensive line coach Mike Munchak and at times Risner while on the sideline. From there it has turned into a nice bond between Risner and Bolles.

Update on Muti

During head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s presser on Monday afternoon, he mentioned that Muti “Had a procedure, so he’s gonna be [out] a couple more weeks.”

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Muti had arthroscopic knee surgery.

Following up on Nathaniel Hackett presser, OG Netane Muti recently had arthroscopic knee surgery. No timetable given. He was competing at RG and LG. Meinerz and Risner the starters there with veteran Graham Glasgow able to swing. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 15, 2022

Klis also added that Muti had the surgery last week and should be out 3-4 weeks which makes his return around the first or second game of the regular season.

Graham Glasgow started the first preseason game at right guard while Quinn Bailey started at left guard.