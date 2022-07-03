Broncos Could Target 3-Time Pro Bowl CB, Says Analyst

The Denver Broncos cornerback group is headlined by standout second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who nabbed four interceptions in his 2021 rookie campaign.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams will be the slot cornerback with the departure of Bryce Callahan. However, the outside cornerback depth after Surtain can be somewhat concerning.

Ronald Darby is the other starting outside corner and had 47 tackles and six pass breakups in 2021. But he missed six games last season and has yet to play an entire season in his seven-year career. After starting 11 games and showing promise in his rookie season in 2020, Michael Ojemudia only played two games last season due to a hamstring injury.

The rest of the outside cornerback depth chart lacks experience. Fourth-round rookie Damarri Mathis and seventh-round draft pick Faion Hicks are included in the group along with fourth-year Blessaun Austin and third-year Essang Bassey.

With training camp approaching within the month, there’s a chance for the Broncos to sign another body to the defensive backs group.

Writer Gives Broncos CB Suggestions

Sports Illustrated’s Broncos writer Dylan Von Arx wrote on how the Broncos could fix their depth issue.

Von Arx mentioned free agent cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Kevin King as options.

The Broncos have some solid players at cornerback but could use some help, especially when it comes to the outside. In terms of true outside cornerbacks, Denver only has Surtain, Darby, and Ojemudia. Denver should consider bringing in another outside corner like Kevin King or veteran Xavier Rhodes, both of whom are still available as free agents. While not starter options, either player would give Denver more depth.

While King is definitely a candidate for the Broncos, the former second-round pick has only played 17 games in the last two seasons for the Green Bay Packers due to poor performance and injury.

Rhodes is an interesting option. The 32-year-old was an All-Pro for the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and has started 29 games for the Colts over the last two seasons. He’s signed back-to-back one-year deals and took a one-year, $4.77 million contract in 2021.

Last season, Rhodes started in 13 games and totaled seven passes defended while adding on 39 tackles, 32 solo stops and one interception.

Xavier Rhodes comes up CLUTCH with the interception 😤 Colts have full control. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/EZHhOzNT7R — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 25, 2021

He finished with 81 total tackles, 19 passes defended, three interceptions and a defensive score in his two seasons with Indianapolis. His best season with the Colts was in 2020 when he allowed a 51.9 completion percentage.

Rhodes’ market has been quiet and teams know they’re not expecting the three-time Pro Bowler from his Vikings days. He’s posted 10 of his 13 career interceptions in a Vikings uniform and broke up between 10 to 18 passes in his first five seasons in the league with the Vikings.

But with Rhodes’ experience and consistency, it’s clear that he’ll find a home eventually.

Can Rhodes Fit Under the Cap?

The Broncos have $12.5 million in cap space available, per OverTheCap. Rhodes has signed one-year contracts in each of the last two years and both haven’t exceeded $5 million annually.

Rhodes can easily fit into the Broncos’ plans roster-wise. Von Arx added that the Broncos “will keep nine or 10 corners on the roster, so don’t be surprised to see some changes and/or additions to the back end of the roster before the season starts.”

The veteran cornerback has yet to sign with an NFL team.

With the Broncos training camp beginning on July 26, it’ll be interesting to see if the Broncos add another cornerback to their group.