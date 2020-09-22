‘Pay the Guy:’ Analyst Presents Theory of Lions’ Calvin Johnson Curse

The Detroit Lions are 0-2 after another tough start to the season, and folks are looking for reasons why the team is struggling when things looked so good coming into the season.

Perhaps Pat McAfee has the best idea as to why this is the case. As he said, it’s more than possible the franchise is suffering from a new curse ever since they didn’t pay Calvin Johnson upon his retirement. The team has struggled since, and to the Pat McAfee Show, this might not be any accident.

The Calvin Johnson Curse is as real as it gets. There’s no other explanation. The Lions will suck forever until they pay the man his money @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/fereWAcbTe — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) September 21, 2020

McAfee said:

“That franchise just can’t win a game. They need to figure out who they pissed off, how they pissed them off. Oh I know who it is, Calvin Johnson. Pay the guy his money. If you pay Calvin maybe the karma gods, the football gods will say, this town that’s been through a lot, maybe the football gods if you pay Calvin Johnson his $27 dollars you owe him, they will say hey, let’s get this team back on the right track. I think that’s what it’s going to be because it makes no sense how bad the Lions are. No sense at all.”

It’s an interesting theory seeing as since Johnson has left, the Lions haven’t been relevant at all in terms of making the playoffs or really being in the hunt for the most part. If they paid Johnson, it’s no guarantee that things would turn around

Lions fans are desperate for answers, and as funny as this seems, they should be open to try anything to remove the negative energy around their franchise as McAfee suggests.

Lions Ownership Must Prioritize Calvin Johnson Reunion

While Johnson connecting on any level with the Lions this offseason should be perceived as baby steps, it’s clear there is a long way to go. Johnson has been embroiled in a public feud with the team at the highest levels over money that he was made to pay back from his signing bonus after he retired. As a result, he’s kept his public distance from the franchise and hasn’t made a point of coming around the team facilities much since retirement. Johnson’s been busy with other endeavors, but hasn’t made it a point to connect with the Lions whatsoever even given plenty of chances to do so.

Johnson now finds himself on the Hall of Fame ballot. Whether he cracks Canton on his first try or not, the team needs to be on good terms with their star wideout given that could happen in the future. It’s on Ford Hamp to drive the change and pay Johnson whatever he needs to make the frustration go away. It’s also on the Lions to send the message from the top that this will not be happening into the future.

If there’s something Ford Hamp needs to work to remedy, it’s the feelings of frustration former Lions have like Barry Sanders or Johnson upon walking away. Too many team legends have left the picture frustrated, and for the team, that can no longer be acceptable. It’s on ownership to remedy this for the future and come up with a plan to keep the best team alumni happy.

With new ownership, the slate should theoretically be clean for fans as much as Johnson himself. It’s time for ownership to meet Johnson halfway and make him feel appreciated once again. It might be the biggest short term goal the team should have under new leadership.

Calvin Johnson Lions Statistics

Since he came into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement.

The hope is Johnson can make up with the Lions before that time, as he continues to roll in the accolades following his career. There is simply no forgetting how good he was, and those memories continue to linger for everyone who loves the game.

Maybe the Lions will make things right with Johnson and turn things around. If they do, the Lions might turn things around on the field.

