Lions Open as Significant Road Underdogs To Cardinals

The Detroit Lions aren’t trending in the right direction in 2020, and that can be seen clearly in the minds of bettors who have lost complete faith in the team.

This week, the Lions head on the road to tangle with the Arizona Cardinals, a team they tied with last season in spite of leading a game in commanding fashion early on. This time, the Lions aren’t favored to win the game out west whatsoever, and are trending in the direction of getting blown out.

Early lines have the Cardinals as a 6.5 point favorite against the Lions, which represents a massive spread for a team which has classically been an underdog themselves.

Cardinals open in Vegas as 6.5 point favorites over Detroit Lions next Sunday. — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) September 21, 2020

Still, the Cardinals are 2-0 and have been one of the more impressive teams in the NFL the last few weeks. They have an electrifying young quarterback in Kyler Murray, and the Lions struggled to contain Murray late in their game last season on the road.

All of these factors could combine to put the Lions in a pretty desperate spot heading into next weekend. Detroit is 0-2, and could be in serious danger of seeing the bottom fall out of their entire season should they go to 0-3.

Expect most skeptical Lions fans to smash the over in this scenario given what they’ve seen their team do on the field to start a new season.

Lions 2020 Lines

So far this season, the Lions have seen some wild swings in terms of their lines. Week 1 brought them the title as narrow 2-3 point favorites, while Week 2, the Lions were seen as whopping touchdown underdogs. The Bears managed to beat the line, while the Packers smashed the over in their major beating of Detroit.

Thus far, the Lions are a pretty volatile team to bet on with this considered. They have proven themselves constantly capable of blowing big leads under Matt Patricia, which points to money shifting away from them in the minds of bettors.

This week, it’s hardly a surprise to see Detroit as a nearly touchdown underdog on the road against Arizona. The Lions have a lot to prove before their lines tighten up again.

Lions Made NFL History With Sunday Collapse

A good reason for bettors not to have faith in the Lions has been their inability to put away games in which they have a commanding lead. As a result of this latest epic loss in such fashion, the Lions now stand alone in NFL history as the only team to have blown 4 straight games in which they led by double digits. If that isn’t enough, the Lions have now lost 11 straight games, which is the most since they were 0-16 in 2008.

The Lions become the first team in NFL history to lose 4 straight games in which they had a double-digit lead, according to @EliasSports. Detroit has lost 11 straight games, its most since losing 19 in a row from 2007-09, including the first-ever 0-16 season in league history. pic.twitter.com/VCpZsI6mIl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 20, 2020

Detroit has been close plenty the last few seasons including Week 1, but close is no longer going to cut it for a coaching staff and team who’s top goal this season was to get the job done and apply the dagger, if you will.

It’s never good to evoke blown leads in combination with 0-16, but now that’s just what the Lions have this year. These are the ghosts they are fighting as they get set for Week 3 in the 2020 season.

Once again, they could be underdogs as a result.

