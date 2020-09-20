Lions’ Matthew Stafford Fires Ugly Interception vs. Packers [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions started hot against the Green Bay Packers, but things have gone significantly off the rails since the good feelings produced by a good start.

Detroit allowed the Packers back in the game, and once that occurred, the floodgates opened once Matthew Stafford and the offense got inconsistent. Stafford, backed up in the shadow of his goal line, fired an ugly interception right to the Packers resulting in an easy defensive touchdown.

Here’s the play:

The score made the game 31-14 and has essentially put the game out of reach after the Lions raced out to an early 14-3 lead. If last week’s collapse was heartbreaking, this one is just ugly from the Detroit perspective, as the team hasn’t done much right since their early run in any phase.

Stafford, projected for an elite season this year coming off injury, already has 2 interceptions on the young 2020 season. His Lions’ offense has looked good at times, but wildly inconsistent at other times which has to be frustrating for Detroit.

Safe to say this interception isn’t helping anyone feel good about their prospects moving forward as it relates to having a dangerous attack.

T.J. Hockenson Made Great Catch Early

Early on against the Packers, the Lions got a huge catch and run by tight end T.J. Hockenson to help set them up and keep them on the move. Hockenson was initially bottled up on the play in the second level, but used his leg drive and strength to press forward and pick up extra yardage.

A few plays later, the Lions paid things off by ramming Kerryon Johnson into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. Detroit would yield a field goal on their next defensive drive, but manage to maintain the lead early on in the first quarter.

Hockenson put up 56 yards and a score last week, and got off to a good start with this catch, even if his offense has struggled otherwise during the game since.

In spite of that, Hockenson has looked like one of the team’s top emerging weapons. If the Lions can keep feeding him, he will make their offense tough to stop in the future.

Marvin Jones Caught Key Touchdown

After another clinical drive early in the game, the Lions managed to punch the ball in the end zone again. This time, it was Marvin Jones picking up a pass near the goal line and getting into the end zone for the first time in 2020 and a 14-3 lead over the Packers.

Here’s a look:

Jones getting into the end zone for the first time is a good omen for the Lions considering they often depended on him to make their offense go last season. Getting him into the mix is excellent for the depth of the team and their offense.

Still, the overall problems on this team remain, and Stafford’s later interception didn’t help anyone feel good about anything amid another bad blowout on the field.

