Lions’ T.J. Hockenson Makes Incredible Catch and Run [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions should have won during Week 1 of their NFL season, but they’re wasting little time flexing their offensive muscle in Week 2.

Early on against the Green Bay Packers, the Lions got a huge catch and run by tight end T.J. Hockenson to help set them up and keep them on the move. Hockenson was initially bottled up on the play in the second level, but used his leg drive and strength to press forward and pick up extra yardage.

A few plays later, the Lions paid things off by ramming Kerryon Johnson into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead. Detroit would yield a field goal on their next defensive drive, but manage to maintain the lead early on in the first quarter.

Hockenson put up 56 yards and a score last week, and has looked like one of the team’s top emerging weapons. If the Lions can keep feeding Hockenson, he will make their offense tough to stop.

T.J. Hockenson Bulky Into 2020

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who wasn’t small to begin with, appears to have bulked up significantly ahead of the 2020 season and is showing off some impressive new muscles to the masses ahead of training camp. It caught the attention of the internet prior to Lions camp getting underway.

Look at Hock 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/as4PnrzIIa — Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) August 16, 2020

Obviously, the Lions need Hockenson to be ready for the 2020 season, and it’s clear with this update that he took the offseason very seriously en-route to that goal. Hockenson didn’t have a bad start to his career, but inconsistency and injury cost him in 2019, and clearly, he doesn’t want that to be the case again whatsoever.

A stronger Hockenson could be the key to making the entire offense go this season, and it will be fun to watch and see what he can do with his stronger look when it comes to catching passes and making plays.

T.J. Hockenson’s Role With Lions

There is simply no understating the importance of Hockenson to the Lions in the future. The team didn’t get much of anything from any of the other tight ends on their roster, and while he hasn’t had the most dramatic statistical impact, Hockenson has easily been one of the team’s top rookies in 2019 and a player capable of impacting both the run and the passing games.

During the season, many fans chided Hockenson for not making a bigger impact on the game. He had only 367 yards and 2 touchdowns on the year which is not the statistical impact that many people expected from him as a top 10 selection for the team.

Safe to say if Hockenson was able to play the end of the season, his stats could have ended up different. The Lions will hope he can get things on the right track for 2020.

Certainly, at this point, Hockenson looks the part for the Lions and that might only be the case more with additional work in the offense.

This score has Detroit out to an early great start on the road.

