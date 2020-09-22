Barry Sanders Sends Saquon Barkley Good Wishes After Injury

Barry Sanders avoided serious injuries for the most part in his Detroit Lions career, but his friend Saquon Barkley was recently not so lucky.

Barkley has been sidelined for the 2020 season after suffering a tough injury last weekend in the form of a torn ACL as part of the New York Giants’ Week 2 loss. As Sanders said, though, he is thinking of Barkely, sending him good wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.

Sanders tweeted the message soon after Barkley’s ailment was revealed.

Thinking of @saquon today and sending him and his family my prayers. — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 21, 2020

It’s always nice to see runners connecting, and great to see the class shown by Sanders here. Certainly, everyone hopes Barkley heals up and feels better.

Barry Sanders Fights for Saquon Barkley Madden 21 Rating

Sanders, long considered one of the most elusive runners in football while with the Detroit Lions, has a special bond with Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. Barkley considered Sanders an idol growing up, and it’s clear Sanders has been just as impressed with what Barkley has been able to do early in his career.

One thing Sanders wasn’t impressed with? The way EA Sports rated the runner’s vision. As he said, while Barkley’s numbers might be right on the money in other ways, he thinks there aren’t many people who see the field as well as the explosive back. Sanders took to Twitter to pitch his case:

I think @EAMaddenNFL got @saquon stats about right. But you have to think about giving my man more credit on carrier vision. Hard to think of 85 men who see it better… Think I know a #RatingsAdjuster pic.twitter.com/YVn6uABtks — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) July 14, 2020

Madden 21 may have already updated Barkley in the game in terms of his overall rating, but it’s clear that Sanders wants to see his vision improved specifically, and even hinted at knowing a ratings adjuster that could get it done in the future.

It’s nice to have friends in high places, and it might be even nicer to consider yourself a friend of one of the greatest running backs in NFL history if you’re Barkley. Clearly, there’s nothing he won’t do to help the youngster out.

Barry Sanders’ Relationship With Saquon Barkley

Barkley and Sanders have shared a special bond since the youngster came into the league a few years ago. Barkley admitted that Sanders was one of his favorite players to watch, and it was the thrill of a lifetime for th former Penn State runner when he was able to meet Sanders a few years back before a Detroit game against the Giants,

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the best highlights reels fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders.

Barkley has seen the same start to his career, already having claimed the Rookie of the Year award in 2018. He’s rushed for 17 scores so far in his career, and 2,344 yards. He’s also been a Pro Bowler.

This injury will be a whole new setback for Barkley to overcome, but Sanders is right there to provide him with support.

