Lions Draft Class Given Near-Perfect Grade Following 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions have finished off the 2021 season, and one of the biggest highlights for the team revolves around the fact that the rookie class played so well.

Detroit had one of the most productive rookie classes top to bottom in the NFL, and as a result, most folks think they are primed for a special future. None of that may be seen more in the fact that the draft class has been productive and pulls in phenomenal grades as a result.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox took a look at grading every single draft class in the NFL from last year. Most grades were middle of the pack, but the Lions actually earned one of the highest grades in the league for their work according to Knox. General manager Brad Holmes was given an ‘A’ grade for his work by the site, and it was thanks to the way the team produced in a big way.

As Knox wrote, Penei Sewell is looking like a major piece for the offensive line, while the defense has some building blocks like Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Derrick Barnes. Knox sees the potential of Amon-Ra St. Brown becoming a steal, perhaps the most out of anyone in the entire class.

Add it all up and the Lions have good reason to feel happy about their future. With another solid draft in 2022, the team could finally take the next step toward sustaining a meaningful turnaround.

Watch Highlights From Lions’ 2021 Rookie Class

From the start of the season until the finish, the Detroit rookies played a major role for the team and were counted on to do so. The Lions didn’t have much depth at all on the roster, which meant that the team was going to depend on having plenty of young players step up. That is exactly what they did. From St. Brown coming on with 910 yards, to McNeill and his 2 sacks and Sewell playing a near-flawless role up front, the team got balanced production. Even rookie runner Jermar Jefferson scored a touchdown.

Here’s a look at the work of the rookies:

We see you, young fellas! We have your rookie highlights from this season! pic.twitter.com/MwDOHa7ehS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2022

Watching this video, it’s clear that the team is on the right path with this class toward crafting a brighter future.

Lions 2021 NFL Draft Recap

Detroit came into the draft and was wide open for the most part after selecting Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft and even after Onwuzurike in the second-round. In the third-round, the Lions selected defensive lineman McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Day three, the Lions picked St.Brown, a wideout, and Barnes, a linebacker. Finally, the team closed out their draft by grabbing Jefferson, a running back, in the seventh-round. Sewell’s addition feels huge given what the team needs, as are the defensive fill-ins at key spots.

No matter whether it was offense or defense, the Lions seemed to fill their needs very confidently as the weekend rolled on. The class had good balance, and it also managed to gain a few more upgrades with the undrafted free agent class, bolstered by Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker.

The team’s first draft with a new regime seems to be off to a good start in the minds of many league experts, and that is only more true after watching their work on the field.

