Early Mock Draft Has Lions Landing Major Alabama Playmaker

The Detroit Lions have a long way to go on their 2020 season, but it’s never too early for some folks to start consuming some 2021 mock drafts.

So far, the Lions have not gotten off to an elite start on the field in terms of winning and losing, and that’s only made folks more weary in terms of the short term future. The long term future with regards to next year’s draft, however, is always exciting to fans. Recently, Pro Football Focus and analyst Michael Renner took a look at predicting where the Lions will go in the draft, and Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle is their pick for Detroit at No. 13.

Renner wrote:

“If Waddle plays like he did Saturday on a consistent basis, he may not even make it to Pick 13. Waddle hauled in 8-of-10 targets for 132 yards and two scores. He’s the most explosive wide receiver in college football, and pairing him with Kenny Golladay would cause major headaches for opposing defenses.”

A receiver early in the draft would be something that Lions fans likely wouldn’t understand given the team has Kenny Golladay and an elite wideout group. It’s fair to remember, though, that Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and company could all move on, leaving the Lions pretty thin with regard to depth at the position moving forward in their future.

Obviously, the spot where Detroit may pick remains fluid and can move up or down in the coming weeks or months. For now, though, the Lions remain close to the outside of the top 10 and in the minds of some, could be primed to look at nabbing another weapon for their offense.

Jaylen Waddle Stats

There is little doubting the fact that Waddle figures to be one of the top wideout prospects in the draft this year. So far, he’s gotten off to a blazing start in 2020 with 3 touchdowns and 276 yards receiving. In his career, Waddle has put up solid numbers for the Crimson Tide, with 1,684 yards and 16 scores to his credit. Obviously, the season is far from over, so he will have a chance to pad these stats and perhaps move even further up the draft board as a result.

Lions 2021 Draft Needs

The Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently. Perhaps the most obvious spot of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in recent weeks that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office.

Detroit will have plenty of big draft decisions to make in the coming months, and the biggest question that will persist revolves around who will be making these picks. That will be sorted out in the coming months.

For now, many see the team as needing another weapon and finding it in Waddle.

READ NEXT: Radio Host Scorches Matt Patricia With Epic Takedown