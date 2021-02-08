Mock Draft Helps Lions Make Big Trade Plus Land Defensive Stud

The Detroit Lions have been the subject of plenty of rumors on the offensive side of the ball as the NFL offseason gets set to kick into high-gear next month, but mum’s been the word as it relates to how the team might fix their ailing defense.

This past season, Detroit’s defense was very bad. The group finished 32nd in the NFL and was more often than not a reason the Lions were getting blown out on the field. As a result, there’s a major need for the Lions to find multiple fixes on defense, and it could start with the NFL Draft.

Early on, most of the mocks have had the Lions going offensive and ignoring several defensive holes that do persist on their roster. That has changed in a big way in the form of a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus.

Recently, Michael Renner put together a new mock which showed the Lions trading back with the Denver Broncos, who made the move up to nab a quarterback. The Lions grabbed the ninth pick and grabbed Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

Here’s Renner on why that trade and pick would make sense:

“It seems fairly clear that Chris Spielman is leaving his fingerprints on the Lions’ moves of late. If that continues through the draft, he’ll certainly be enamored with Parsons’ throwback size and skill set at his former position. Parsons earned the second-highest run-defense grade we’ve given a linebacker as a sophomore in 2019.”

Detroit has major holes on defense and speficically at linebacker. It seems a sure bet that the team will look to upgrade in the offseason, and the new staff will have to decide how best to use Jarrad Davis, Jahlani Tavai and company. Getting them some extra talented help could be a good way of going about that, and it appears that is what the Lions would do in this particular mock.

Parsons is not only a talented player, but the kind of leader and defensive stud that could figure in strongly with the team’s rebuild.

Why Trading Down Could Benefit Lions

If the Lions were to trade down, it could be another way to help maximize their assets both for 2021 and beyond. The Lions have a ton of pressing needs, so theoretically, the more picks they have for the future the better. If there wasn’t a player they were in love with at pick number seven, the team could take this approach and simply trade back for a haul. Being able to nab a lower pick this year, plus another selection for 2022 would be huge for the Lions and would help them control next year’s draft given what they’re already set to do this offseason.

Micah Parsons Stats and Highlights

Parsons figures to be in-play for the draft next season within the top 10 when the Lions pick, and the former Penn State linebacker figures to be a player that the team considers strongly thanks to their need not only on defense, but in the spot he plays. In college, Parsons was special, racking up 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. The numbers would have been even better had Parsons not sat out the 2020 season, but it’s clear he is going to be one of the top picks in the draft as these clips show.

Parsons being in the mix to be selected by Detroit at pick seven would not be a surprise either, but if the Lions could trade back as this scenario shows and land him, it would be even better for the franchise.

