Barry Sanders Gives Lions’ 2021 Draft Powerful Stamp of Approval

The Detroit Lions put together a strong draft class, and everyone seems to be satisfied with the work the team has done, from fans right down to franchise legends.

Selecting an offensive lineman early along with upgrading the toughness of the team caught the attention of former running back Barry Sanders, who broke his silence on the work Detroit did over the weekend. It’s safe to say given what Sanders tweeted he is very much a fan of the team’s moves.

As Sanders says, fans know where he stands on drafting an offensive lineman.

You know I support taking OL at 8 – Really excited about the draft and sending a hearty congrats to team and all our picks! Now the work begins! #RestoreTheRoar @lions https://t.co/XAiEAcgaAG — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) May 4, 2021

It’s perhaps ironic that a talent like Sewell falls into the lap decades after Sanders has retired, given the Lions struggled for years to give him a consistent and dominating offensive line. It never bothered Sanders in terms of his talent and what he was able to do, but it’s neat to see him cheering the Lions for finally appearing to get things right up front on the offensive side of the ball.

Sanders seems to love the success the team could be set up for with their new mindset.

Lions Given Solid Draft Grade by Pro Football Focus

Sanders isn’t the only one who likes the Detroit draft. After its conclusion, the grades have begun to roll in for the team, and if there’s one theme, it’s that the Lions had one of the better classes in the NFL this season.

Interestingly enough, one of the highest grades on the internet comes from Pro Football Focus. The site graded every class in the league, and the Lions cashed in on an A- from the site as their final mark.

Why the high grade? The site not only liked the team landing Penei Sewell, but the upgrades they made to their defensive line as well as cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. The solid work on defense as well as what the Lions did on the offensive side.

Most folks think the Lions did well, but an A- might be one of the higher grades the team has been mentioned as having in recent memory. It’s a new era in Detroit, and clearly Brad Holmes is doing some exceptional work to start off his tenure.

Lions 2021 NFL Draft Recap

Detroit came into the draft and was wide open for the most part after selecting Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft and even after Levi Onwuzurike in the second-round. In the third-round, the Lions selected defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Day three, the Lions picked wideout Amon-Ra St.Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes. Finally, the team closed out their draft by grabbing running back Jermar Jefferson in the seventh-round. Sewell’s addition feels huge given what the team needs, as are the defensive fill-ins at key spots.

No matter whether it was offense or defense, the Lions seemed to fill their needs very confidently as the weekend rolled on. The class had good balance overall offense to defense.

Clearly, Sanders could be counted as a believer in this mindset after watching the draft.

