Writer Predicts Significant Shift Within Lions’ NFL Draft Plan

The Detroit Lions will start off their 2021 offseason with a bold quarterback swap, adding Jared Goff to the mix while subtracting Matthew Stafford.

Will that move officially change the game for the Lions during the 2021 NFL Draft, however? It could be the case, and that’s especially true given the fact that the team now has a stable option in the fold for next season. Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at breaking down all of the quarterback needy teams and what they will do. Writer Anthony Treash thinks Detroit’s big move will be to add a weapon for Goff rather than to look at picking up a quarterback.

He wrote:

“Goff will be the Lions’ starter in Week 1 next season. The only question is: Will they still take a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick? A lot can change, but I would assume the wide receiver-needy Lions would go with either Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle at that spot as opposed to a quarterback with Goff now in the picture.”

Goff being the starter while the Lions go with a wideout to offset the expected losses of Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola certainly makes sense. The Lions sound as if they want to bring back Kenny Golladay, but pairing him with a speedster option could help make Goff even better in his first season under center in Detroit. The Lions could find help on defense or even at quarterback, but there are multiple top wideout options that figure to be around when Detroit selects, meaning it could be tempting for the team to grab the best one and build around him.

If the Lions elect to go with a wideout, nobody should be surprised considering it is a quiet need for the team. Having a quarterback with sneaky talent like Goff in the mix could help Detroit improve their whole roster and thus speed up the retool for Brad Holmes.

Why Jared Goff Could Change Lions Draft Plans

Having Goff in the mix could be a game-changer for the Lions in terms of being able to get help elsewhere for their needy roster. Detroit has major needs on defense as well as a need at wide receiver, so being able to help the team with some other additions instead of being locked in at quarterback would seem to be a huge advantage for the team.

Goff will be able to buy the Lions some time and some options. If a quarterback they like isn’t on the board, the team doesn’t have to reach and can simply fill a new hole. That’s just what is predicted for the Lions in this particular case, and it has good odds of playing out that way next season given what figures to happen during the first part of the offseason.

Lions Have Multiple 2021 NFL Draft Needs

With the seventh overall pick coming up this spring, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while quarterback might seem to be the slam dunk spot for a pick, the team shouldn’t force anything other than the move and player they like the best at the position. Quarterbacks will likely still be in the mix for the team, but other positions are likely to be in play as well given all the needs the Lions have offensively and defensively.

Whether it’s Lance or someone else near the top of the draft, Detroit will have plenty of big decisions to make in the coming months at quarterback.

