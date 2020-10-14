Lions’ 2021 NFL Draft Order: Detroit Occupies High Position Early

The Detroit Lions have struggled to start the 2020 season, and as a result, plenty of folks have begun to cast a watchful eye toward the 2021 NFL Draft.

Already, folks are starting to take stock of the standings of several teams across the league in terms of where they stack up in the draft. Recently, there was pretty good news on this front for the Lions, who have managed to hold on to their position as a top 10 selector in the draft.

Current 2021 NFL Draft Order

1. Jets

2. Falcons

3. Giants

4. Chargers

5. Redskins

6. Jaguars

7. Vikings

8. Dolphins

9. Lions

10. Broncos

11. Eagles

12. Bengals

13. Dolphins

14. 49ers

15. Patriots

16. Panthers

17. Bucs

18. Colts

19. Cowboys

20. Saints https://t.co/ejspZkGUKj — Charlie Campbell (@DraftCampbell) October 14, 2020

Currently, the Lions are locked in the No. 9 slot, but obviously, things can shift dramatically in the weeks and months ahead with plenty of results possible either way. Detroit isn’t as bad as some of the winless teams, of course, but they have still struggled mightily in their own way early in the 2020 season.

Where Lions Could Finish Within 2021 Draft Order

The Lions have a pretty wide open draft window right now as it relates to 2021. The team could pick safely within the top 3, gain a top 5 selection or be strongly in play for a top 10 pick. Should they rip off some wins during an easier portion of the schedule, the Lions could work themselves back safely within the 15-20 range in the draft. Should that occur, that would be the spot where the Lions would be likely to pick based on the fact that they could finish .500 or just below in such a scenario.

Obviously, if Detroit has a finish like they did in 2019, nothing will prevent them from having another top 3 pick. That will likely be music to the ears of fans who want to see big changes with the team, but it would be terrible news for Matt Patricia and his potentially embattled general manager Bob Quinn.

A high draft pick this coming offseason would likely mean even more big changes were slated to play out in the Motor City.

Lions 2021 Draft Needs

Regardless of where the team picks, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selection. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that moving forward given changes in direction of the front office which could lead to a change at that position.

Detroit will have plenty of big draft decisions to make in the coming months, and the biggest question that will persist revolves around who will be making these picks. Additionally, it will be fascinating to see where the picks land.

As it stands right now, Detroit has a top 10 selection to dream about for next spring.

