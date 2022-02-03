Lions’ 2021 Rookie Class Given Huge ESPN Ranking for Production

The Detroit Lions were looking for a strong rookie class to come through and provide them some depth for the future, and that is just what played out during the 2021 season.

Last year on the field, the Lions developed some stud players, and that is something that nobody can take for granted now, whether Lions fans or the national media. The team has laid down the foundation for what they hope and expect is a bright future, and their efforts have begun to receive some well-deserved praise.

This offseason, ESPN along with Pro Football Focus took a look at ranking every single draft class from last year by production in an Insider piece. Not surprisingly, the Lions cracked the top 10 safely, and placed in the sixth spot, just behind New England, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cleveland.

As was written, Detroit’s class was boosted in a big way by the likes of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Specifically, Sewell stepped up and delivered a big season up front in spite of being moved around and looked solid in the second half. In terms of St. Brown, he was called Detroit’s best value pick. Additionally, the site was impressed with what the team managed to get from undrafted rookie cornerback Jerry Jacobs as well.

What the Lions were able to get from their class was very significant early on, and should be able to help lay the foundation for the 2022 class and beyond. The Lions should have a few less holes to patch this year thanks to the emergence of some of these players, which is all a general manager like Brad Holmes can ask for.

Lions Class Recently Given ‘A’ Grade

It’s not only ESPN that has come away impressed with what the Lions have been able to do with their draft classes. Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox took a look at grading every single draft class in the NFL from last year. Most grades were middle of the pack, but the Lions actually earned one of the highest grades in the league for their work according to Knox. General manager Brad Holmes was given an ‘A’ grade for his work by the site, and it was thanks to the way the team produced in a big way.

As Knox wrote, Sewell is looking like a major piece for the offensive line, while the defense has some building blocks like Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Derrick Barnes. Knox sees the potential of St. Brown becoming a steal, perhaps the most out of anyone in the entire class.

Add it all up and the Lions have good reason to feel happy about their future. With another solid draft in 2022, the team could finally take the next step toward sustaining a meaningful turnaround.

Watch Highlights From Lions’ 2021 Rookie Class

From the start of the season until the finish, the Detroit rookies played a major role for the team and were counted on to do so. The Lions didn’t have much depth at all on the roster, which meant that the team was going to depend on having plenty of young players step up. That is exactly what they did. From St. Brown coming on with 910 yards, to McNeill and his 2 sacks and Sewell playing a near-flawless role up front, the team got balanced production. Even rookie runner Jermar Jefferson scored a touchdown during a game.

Here’s a look at the work of the rookies:

We see you, young fellas! We have your rookie highlights from this season! pic.twitter.com/MwDOHa7ehS — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2022

Watching this video, it’s clear that the team is on the right path with this class toward crafting a brighter future. Whether they’re given an ‘A’ grade or a top 10 ranking in the NFL, the proof so far for Detroit has been in the results.

