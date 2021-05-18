Oddsmakers Peg Lions for Potentially Historic Miserable 2021 Season

Most folks know the Detroit Lions have one of the tougher schedules in the NFL during 2021, and not lost in the reality of that is the fact it could be another rough season in the Motor City for football.

Looking down the schedule, folks struggle to find many wins, and that’s the case for folks who are not fans of the team and impartial watchers as well. In fact, the betting community as a whole does not believe the Lions have hope in any game this season.

After getting a good look at the schedule, oddsmakers do not think the Lions are capable of much next season. In fact, as ESPN’s Field Yates points out, the team is just one of two squads that aren’t yet favored in a single contest on their 2021 schedule.

The early line for every NFL regular season game has been set at @SuperBookSports and sent via @BFawkes22. Two teams – the Lions and Texans – are underdogs in every game right now. The Chiefs are favorites in 16 games (and a Pick ‘Em at Baltimore in Week 2), most in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 18, 2021

Obviously, between May and when the games get going in September and push through the rest of the fall, plenty can change, but the fact remains that when combined with roster changes, not many are high on the Lions for the 2021 season.

Detroit already went 0-16, so could 0-17 be on tap? It’s not likely that will play out, but it doesn’t stop folks from making the team underdogs completely going into the year.

Lions Have Significantly Difficult Schedule Strength

Detroit’s schedule strength, in spite of being a last place schedule, shakes out to be one of the toughest in the entire league. As Gil Brandt pointed out, the Lions are set to deal with a .529 winning percentage for their opponents next year. That shakes out to playing tons of teams that were above .500 last season.

"Toughest" 2021 schedules: 1.Steelers .574

2.Ravens .563

3.Bears .55

4. Packers .542

5. Vikings .531

6t. Lions .529

6t.Bengals .529

8. Raiders .526

9. Browns .518

10. Rams.515 — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) May 12, 2021

The reason for this anomaly? The Lions are playing the AFC North as a crossover, a division which had three strong teams in 2020. Detroit will also play the NFC West, with games against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, teams that finished solidly in 2020. Additionally, the team will play in the ever-difficult NFC North. Obviously, with this in mind, there’s nowhere to run and hide for the Lions next season.

Detroit might have one of their worst teams in a while considering they are in the process of rebuilding their roster, and that could mean a tough season with this schedule strength in mind.

Breaking Down Lions’ 2021 Schedule

Detroit wastes no time coming out of the gate with the tough games, as battles against Baltimore, Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota take place in Week 2-4. After Detroit’s bye week in Week 9, the team will take on Pittsburgh and Cleveland, a couple teams that battled for the AFC North last season. Just ahead of that, the Lions will play the Rams and the Eagles in a couple difficult games. Detroit finishes up their season with battles against the Cardinals, Falcons, Seahawks and Packers in what is sure to be a very difficult run to end the year. This considered, it’s no surprise to see the Lions not favorites.

As a whole, there aren’t a lot of breaks on this schedule for the Lions, and it will be tough from start to finish for the team. That’s probably why some see the Lions as being a team that won’t be favored much if at all in 2021.

