Dan Campbell Shares Expectations for Lions’ 2021 Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching for the Detroit Lions, and the rumor mill has been churning in recent days with talks of a potential move for the team.

Is there a potential deal on the table for the Lions to be made before the 4 p.m. deadline on November 2? That might not be the case if Detroit coach Dan Campbell is to be believed.

Ahead of the deadline on November 1 when meeting with the media, Campbell was asked the chances of a deal getting done for the Lions. As he said, he doesn’t seem to think anything could be brewing for Detroit right now when all is said and done.





“I don’t see anything right now that I can say has got any legs,” Campbell told the media during the session when asked of the rumors and conjecture.

Just because of that, though, it doesn’t mean the Lions are set for a quiet deadline. The team is still open for business according to Campbell, and the front office is handling those discussions at this point in time.

“We’re open to listening to anything, but that’s where Brad (Holmes) goes to work and does what he does. If it’s something significant he will bring it to me. So I’m letting him deal with that right now,” Campbell said of the deadline.

Obviously, the Lions’ brass isn’t going to admit what they have cooking right now specifically, so Campbell downplaying the deadline is not a surprise. Clearly, though, the coach doesn’t see a big move coming down the pipe just ahead of the deadline playing out.

Lions 2021 Trade Deadline Outlook

While many believe the Lions could look to add a wideout, the team could be more poised to make a few key deals such as this one in order to gain more draft picks for 2021. Detroit already figures to be in play for the top overall selection, and if they were able to add more, it could go a long way toward their rebuild. In terms of players who could be placed on the block, Trey Flowers is quite possibly the best choice given age and the possibility that the team is ready to move on from him in the defense. That could be especially true if a middle-round selection is offered up. The same could be said for Charles Harris.

Others have speculated that the Lions should potentially look to deal Taylor Decker given the fact they have Penei Sewell playing a decent role for the team’s offensive line. The Lions, though, might prefer to have a stronger offensive line and keep both players in the mix. For the most part, Detroit’s roster is young, which means their best chance for a dealing a player could very well come in the form of putting Flowers or Harris on the block.

Detroit’s Likely 2021 Trade Deadline Outcome

It doesn’t seem as if the Lions are geared toward making a big deal this season. If anything happens, the Lions could sell off a piece or two and potentially make a smaller-level move for a wide receiver to help their roster now and in 2022 or beyond. Without there being a future benefit, the Lions aren’t going to be making any type of panic moves for a rental player with their season currently trending in the wrong direction.

By the time things are said and done, the Lions could be a bigger lock to add a wideout to help their anemic passing attack than trade anyone away.

