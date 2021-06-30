Lions Release Awesome 2021 Training Camp Hype Video [WATCH]

Training camp is only about a month away for the Detroit Lions, and already, the hype is beginning to build for the event as it gets set to welcome fans back.

The team will be excited to get fans back in Allen Park, and already, the anticipation is beginning to build for the event this year. The Lions can’t seem to hide their excitement either, and have revealed a new video where their coach Dan Campbell speaks to some of the excitement he has about welcoming fans back for another season of helping the team to prepare.

As Campbell says in the clip:

“It’ll be great to have the fans back out here. The fans inject a little bit of energy into the practice. I know that Detroit’s made up of great people and it’s a special community, it’s a special place. It’s a good scene, it’s a good vibe. Everybody’s having a good time, and when the horn blows, they’re getting after it.”

That’s the mindset that could be used to describe Lions fans as well as the team, and it will be great to see folks coming back to support the Lions again after a year hiatus.

Camp should be fun, and if this doesn’t get folks ready and excited, nothing will.

Lions 2021 Training Camp Open Dates

As part of the buildup for the event, the Lions revealed that they would be having open practice and revealed the dates for the event. While training camp was much different last year, this coming summer, fans will be welcomed back on the grounds of Allen Park to watch the team competing and preparing for a new season. There will be a few more rules and regulations than in the past, but at the very least, things will somewhat get back to normal later on this summer.

Tuesday morning, the Lions revealed the dates of their open camp practices as well as updated fans on the procedures for showing up in Allen Park this season.

The dates are as follows:

Saturday, July 31

Monday, August 2

Tuesday, August 3

Wednesday, August 4

Thursday, August 5

Friday, August 6

Monday, August 9

Tuesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 11

Monday, August 16

Tuesday, August 17

Both of the practices on July 31 and August 17 are exclusive to season ticket holders only. The rest of the practices are open to the fans, but attendance will be capped daily as part of the league’s protocol. Gates are scheduled to open at 7:30 in the morning and practice will begin at 8:30 in the morning every day, weather permitting. Fans will have to sign and provide proof of a waiver to attend the practices. Autographs will not be permitted, but there will be several other fun events planned and food trucks. For updates on that, parking and more, fans can follow DetroitLions.com this summer to keep up.

2021 Lions Training Camp Primer

This year during camp, it will be a very important few weeks of work for the Lions, who will once again be setting out on getting themselves started on the right foot for a new year with a new staff. Obviously, watching to see how new quarterback Jared Goff looks will be a big goal for the fans, as well as seeing how the team works with a new defense. Getting a glimpse of Campbell’s star-studded staff will be fascinating as well, with names such as Mark Brunell, Antwaan Randle-El, Aaron Glenn, Duce Staley and others coming to town to coach in a supporting role. Hearing how the players adjust to their new staff will be interesting, as well as what tone they set for the preseason and regular season respectively.

It’s been a positive offseason for the Lions thus far, and they will look to keep the momentum going in training camp this year. With fans in attendance giving them some motivation, that might only be more of the case.

Certainly, it looks like that is what the Lions are hoping for with this video.

