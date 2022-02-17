Lions Encouraged to Purge Veteran Defender to Save Cap Space

The Detroit Lions have a chance to reshape their roster in an even bigger way this offseason under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, and the time is quickly approaching for the team to make some tough decisions in order to get themselves in the proper fiscal shape for 2022.

Obviously, the Lions don’t have to make any dramatic moves in order to keep their roster sustained for the future, but a few well-placed moves could allow the team a bit more money to make some needed changes and tweaks in order to turn the team around.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at a free agency preview for NFL teams. Within they made a suggestion about who each team should cut from the roster. When it came to the Lions, writer Anthony Treash had defensive lineman Trey Flowers as the team’s best cut candidate, given that he could save the Lions $10.4 million against the cap for 2022.

The Lions will have to weigh out whether or not cutting Flowers makes sense given the fact that the team could need help in the trenches rushing the passer. Flowers also is one of the best team leaders, making his potential removal from the team a tough proposition.

Obviously, this situation will be one the Lions have to consider in the weeks ahead, but as it stands now, some see Flowers as the team’s top choice for a future cut.

Lions Updated Cap Space for 2022 Offseason

After the team revealed their futures signings last month following the end of the season, Detroit’s cap space dwindled a bit but still stands at a respectable amount heading toward the start of the free agency period next month at this very time. As of right now according to Over The Cap, the Lions have $22.7 million to spend, which is still a top half total in the league placing at 13th overall against their NFL competition.

If the Lions ended up cutting Flowers, the team could get their cap space back into the $30 million range, which could allow for a few bigger moves on both sides of the ball and make it so the team didn’t have to pinch pennies as much. Other players who could be on the potential block include defensive lineman Michael Brockers, safety Will Harris and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai if the team has replacements in mind at those various positions.

Flowers’ Career Stats & Highlights

It’s safe to say Flowers was coming into a huge season in Detroit in 2021. His massive contract makes him a bit of a target for those who want to see more production. In his Lions’ career, Flowers has 73 tackles, 9 sacks and just 2 forced fumbles. In his career, Flowers has racked up 30 total sacks and 237 tackles. Obviously, these numbers prove the talent is there, so being able to work Flowers into the right scheme and keep him healthy could be more the issue for the team at this point in time. In Week 1, Flowers put up 4 tackles plus 1 forced fumble as part of a solid effort. Since, he’s been more up and down due to injuries, and has never stayed healthy. Flowers had only 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this past year in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve in December.

Here’s a look at some highlights of Flowers from his first season with the Lions in 2019:





Trey Flowers 2019 Highlights | Detroit Lions Since Week 8 Trey Flowers has recorded 6 sacks on the season, check them out! Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2019-12-11T20:13:02Z

Obviously, Flowers has serious talent, but he hasn’t stayed healthy and his production has been spotty with Detroit. That, combined with a big contract, will make him one of the more interesting cases for fans to follow this offseason in Detroit as it relates to a potential cut.

