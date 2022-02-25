Lions Pick Called a ‘Most Likely Trade-up’ Spot in 2022 Draft

The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make as it relates to their approach for the 2022 NFL draft, and one avenue that many haven’t considered to this point is a trade backwards from their top spot.

Most would expect the Lions to try to move around if the situation warrants with picks 32 and 34, but the second-overall selection is a different story. Staying put and drafting an elite player to help the team is likely the best idea for the Lions, but what if a major offer were to come along? Would the Lions make a move?

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

That will be something that has to get weighed out in the weeks ahead, but already, the chatter is beginning to pick up as it relates to the potential for a move to be made. Bleacher Report was taking a look at some of the picks that could be most likely trade-up spots, and Detroit’s pick came up in Kristopher Knox’s piece.

As Knox wrote, while a trade to the top spot might not happen, it could staritng with the Detroit pick. The reason? According to Knox, it would be because of “the fear of a positional run could cause a team to jump to get the prospect it covets.” Meaning, if a team loved either Kayvon Thibodeaux or Aidan Hutchinson and one was on the clock, they could vault up to the Detroit pick to make sure they landed that player.

The Lions might also love those players of course, so they would likely have to be blown away by a potential deal. Still, the idea is out there that the team could be interested in potentially making a move, so a possible trade will be something to remember.

Brad Holmes Claimed Lions ‘Open for Business’ This Draft

The Lions have dropped few hints so far about their plans for April, but one significant tell could have come directly from Brad Holmes himself. Speaking at the Senior Bowl, Holmes explained that he is open for business as it relates to calls on the team’s top pick this year and will explore every avenue as could be expected.

I spoke at the @seniorbowl with #Lions GM Brad Holmes about taking advantage of this week, Jared Goff’s future and the chances he’ll trade out of the No. 2 pick: “I’m never scared to move around, so we’re definitely open for business, always.” @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/x8Fhc5ic4v — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

“I’m always open for whatever. We’re still in the early stages of it. We’ve got a good feel of the class. We’re in a much better place this stage of the process over last year. We got a lot more work to do. I’m never scared to move around so we’re definitely open for business always,” Holmes told Pelissero at the time.

Hearing that Holmes would deal the pick is not surprising. It makes sense that the Lions would be open, even if it would likely have to blow them away to move on from the second-overall pick.

Possible Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Primer

Regardless of how many picks the Lions have or where they come, Detroit will continue to use the draft as the big way to build their roster. If the Lions manage to secure a top two selection in the draft as most will hope they can do, there’s a multitude of ways they could elect to go with the pick given the unique needs of the roster. The team’s defense needs playmakers up front to rush the passer along the defensive line, and could also need depth on the back end at cornerback. Offensively, the Lions have a major need for a big time pass catching wideout to help their down field attack on offense. As always, quarterback is going to be a position to watch near the top of the draft, especially considering some of the struggles of Jared Goff with the Lions in 2021.

The good news for Detroit? They also have the first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams by virtue of the Matthew Stafford trade for this year (32nd) and next year, and figure to gain multiple compensatory selections for 2022 so some serious building can occur for the roster no matter whether the Lions deal for extra picks or not.

Detroit will see what they want to do with the draft as the pre-draft player evaluation process begins. As that path winds into the spring, the trade market will come into more focus.

READ NEXT: Lions Offseason Receives Boost With Coaching Returns