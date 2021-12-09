Aidan Hutchinson Makes Promise to Lions Fans if Drafted in 2022

The Detroit Lions figure to have plenty of players in the mix near the top of their draft board, as the team is a virtual lock to have a top five pick in the 2022 NFL draft

As a result, the team could be in contention to nab a top player for their roster such as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson. But what would such a player think about going to one of the worst franchises in the NFL this season to try and right the ship?

After joining The Wheelhouse podcast with Jake Asman, Cody Stoots, & Brad Kellner on Wednesday, December 8, Hutchinson was asked where he stood on some of the teams he could go to. As he explained, he isn’t picky, and would welcome a move to the Houston Texans if it happened. When asked about the Lions, the Michigan football star was honest in that he didn’t grow up a fan of theirs even coming from the state. Even so, he’d be ready to go if selected.

“It was hard being a Lions fan. The Lions have been struggling for a while,” Hutchinson explained on the show. “I actually grew up a Patriots fan with Tom Brady and stuff like that. So I never really loved the Lions too much. But hey, if they pick me, they’re getting it all.”

Hutchinson could be in play to be selected by the Lions in 2022, so only time will tell. Clearly, however, the prospect would be ready to make a big impact for his new team.

Hutchinson Recently Mocked to Lions With Top Pick

How close could the Lions be to making Hutchinson a member of the team? While they still have to watch and see how the standings play out, it seems easy to project the team would have a top selection in the draft. Recently, plenty of mocks have been

With draft projections now beginning to come into more focus, and early on, the Lions have seen plenty of action given they are expected to have a top pick. Multiple players have been seen as viable options for the team, and the latest mock from Dane Brugler of The Athletic has a new local surprise.

Brugler sends Michigan star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions with the top pick in the draft. In his writeup, he explains that Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux also makes sense, but Hutchinson seems to check every box for the Lions, including toughness. As a result he could be the choice at the top of the draft. It’s the first mock that has pushed Hutchinson up this far on the board.

Hutchinson’s Stats & Highlights

In terms of Hutchinson, several Lions fans will also likely know what he is capable of given his career at Michigan, and the defensive end has put up some solid numbers in school already. Coming into this season, Hutchinson collected 94 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles. Here’s some of his work from the past:





Aidan Hutchinson 2019 Highlights 2020-02-18T13:23:44Z

This year, his work has been even better. Hutchinson has put together a stellar regular season with 14 sacks, 58 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He’s looked like one of the best defenders in college football throughout the second half of the season and has been a problem for whatever teams have lined up against him thus far.

If Hutchinson was to become a member of the Lions, it might be special for the legions of fans who also root for Michigan. Even if Hutchinson himself didn’t grow up loving the Lions, he would still clearly be ready to show out for them on the field.

