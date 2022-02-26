Draft Expert Reveals Situation Where Lions Could Select Kyle Hamilton

When the Detroit Lions decide what to do in the 2022 NFL draft, it will have been a decision that will have come after much debate and consideration given the process that plays out this time of year.

The Lions are considering who to select this year, and many belieive the team should be looking at a defender given the intense needs on that side of the ball. Early on, most have contended that the Lions should be looking at a defensive lineman or will look in that direction. What if their secondary needs a boost, though?

The discussion about a defensive back is likely to come up in the coming weeks given the team’s struggles at that position in the last few years and some of the roster holes at both safety and cornerback. The Lions could be staring a player in the face who could make sense for selection in either LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.

In the case of Hamilton, there might be a growing consensus to make him the pick in the minds of many that see Detroit’s need for better players on the back end. NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah was on a conference call with reporters and was asked about the potential for the Lions to select Hamilton with the second-overall pick. Justin Rogers of the Detroit News recapped his answer about a situation where the Lions could be enticed by the top safety in the class.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah asked about taking Kyle Hamilton at No. 2. He said it's a good debate, but Jeremiah said he's biased seeing Derwin James' impact weekly working Chargers games. Jeremiah said he'd have no issue with Lions taking Hamilton if Hutchinson off the board. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 25, 2022

As is explained, the Lions would most certainly have to have other avenues that did not work early to take Hamilton. The Lions could well get their choice of Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Hamilton. If that’s the case, it would likely be smarter for the team to go with the lineman. If one is off the board, the Lions could certainly look to Hamilton to fill another key void.

Another fact that will determine this is what happens in free agency. The Lions could well target a big-ticket item such as Marcus Williams. If that happens, safety would likely be crossed off the list.

Soon, the answer to these queries will be provided, but for now, it is wise to remember there exists potential for a player like Hamilton to fit in Detroit.

Lions Safety Spot Could Have Depth Issues

Detroit has a significant problem in their secondary that revolves around depth, particularly at the safety position. Tracy Walker is the team’s biggest free agent, and the Lions’ new staff may have liked his fit within their defense enough to be pondering a comeback. Last season, Dan Campbell praised Walker in the middle of the year, and he only continued to play well from that point on. Walker has admitted that he might not mind a return to the Lions either, which could be something that the team decides to use as motivation to get a deal done.

If the Lions elect to move on from Walker, they will have to patch yet another massive hole on defense at safety. Not only is Walker a free agent, but Dean Marlowe is as well. Without either of them, the Lions would have to shop for someone in free agency in order to fill the void when they could feel they have a capable player in Walker who is already learning in the scheme. They could also look at a player like Hamilton in the draft to patch the hole if they so choose.

Hamilton’s Stats & Highlights

There is no doubting the fact that Hamilton is worthy of high consideration in the draft given what he has already proven he can do in college. While with the Fighting Irish, Hamilton was annually one of the top players and piled up 138 tackles, 8 interceptions and 16 passes defended. Those numbers do point to his ability to be rangy and cover plenty of space.

There’s no doubting Hamilton would be one of the top ways the Lions could look at solving their safety problem, and adding him to the mix could allow the team freedom to pursue lower-cost fixes in free agency elsewhere. After seeing what he can do in college, the Lions might be thinking that way when all is said and done.

