Lions Draft Positional Fits: Quarterback Class Presents Surprise Stud

The Detroit Lions have multiple big decisions to make when it comes to the NFL draft, but the biggest call is likely what to do at the quarterback position.

In Jared Goff, the team has a capable starter that can hold down the fort. Whether or not he can be the guy for the future remains to be seen, but Goff is still young at 27, which lends to the notion he could be more than a stopgap for the team.

If that is to be the case, the Lions aren’t likely to make a panic move at the position this year. In spite of that, a prospect could be added that fits the team’s outlook. What players make the most sense? Here’s a look at the best names.

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis has been one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.

Willis figures to be the flashiest prospect in this class, but is he worth a high gamble? The Lions will have to choose.

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Obviously, Corral is a talented player even though he has been overlooked a bit by Lions fans during the pre-draft process so far. While at Ole Miss, Corral managed to put up some great stats with 8,281 yards and 57 touchdowns to just 23 interceptions. Corral is the type of player who can scramble around and make some plays happen with his feet, which could be a huge bonus for a team like Detroit. Here’s a look at Corral showing off some of the talent he put on display in one of the best conferences in college football:

Corral is a potential star developmental quarterback in the making given the strong arm and athletic ability he possesses, and if he were to join the Lions, that’s just what he would be likely to be. Even if he doesn’t start in 2022 immediately, Corral would still be a major part of Detroit’s plan for 2023 and beyond if the team were to select him as some have suggested.

QB Sam Howell, UNC

When thinking about him as a prospect for Detroit, Howell was an interesting potential selection for the team. He had thrown for 7,227 yards in his career and 68 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions entering this season. In 2021, Howell threw for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a result, he is trending toward being one of the better pro prospects that can be picked up next year. No longer is he considered a top half selection, but could be lurking as a potential late first-round pick.

Here’s a look at some of Howell’s highlights from 2020:

Howell could be a value far enough down the board for Detroit, but he’s not a guy the team is likely to waste a first-round selection on.

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

While playing for Cincinnati, it is hard to argue Ridder’s cache as a starting quarterback. He won numerous big games and led his team to the College Football Playoff in 2022. Statistically, Ridder was just as good, putting up 10,239 yards as well as 87 touchdowns in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays during his career:

Obviously, with a small-school stature, Ridder has a lot to prove at the next level, and some mock drafts have had him being selected in the first or second-round of the draft. Ridder would probably be a project player for a team like Detroit to develop for the future. Arguably, he is the one quarterback the Lions should be considering above all others for this class.

QB Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong’s name has been one that has come up time and again in the 2022 draft process, but rarely as a first-round pick. Many have had the Nevada quarterback further down the board into the middle rounds, but all it takes is one team or executive to jump to make a situation like this happen. Strong doesn’t have bad stats from his time in college, putting up 9,368 yards and 74 touchdowns. The highlights show a player who can certainly sling the football around the field:

Strong has some talent, but his profile has been more of a middle-round pick rather than an early selection thus far. He might have to be considered the last quarterback Detroit considers in this class. Strong is talented, but may represent a mere backup for the Lions.

