Lions Rooting for Jets, Others for Draft Order During Week 12

The Detroit Lions are sitting on the sidelines as they prepare to watch the rest of Week 12 play out on the field, and they are keeping a strong hold on a the top pick but want things to remain that way.

Detroit could very well go winless the rest of the way to ensure that none of this matters, but the team would like to see others help them lock up the top pick for 2022 early so that they might have security knowing they will get the top crack at the draft.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

What games do the Lions want to watch closest this week? Here’s a look at some of the most important games to watch this week

Jacksonville Jaguars Over Atlanta Falcons

The Jaguars have two wins, but they remain just behind the Lions in the standings. If Detroit could get one mor win from the Jaguars, it would be huge to keeping them off the top pick. This season the Falcons have been decent and have shown that they can pull off some wins when their back is against the wall. Jacksonville hasn’t been bad this season winning a pair of games, so if they could get another one, it would be a big boost to Detroit and their chances of landing the top overall pick.

New York Giants Over Philadelphia Eagles

Suddenly, the Giants have three wins and are near the top of the draft standings. The Eagles have been better at times this year and already beat the Lions. If the Giants could get a fourth win, that would mean they would all but be eliminated for the top pick barring a Detroit surge late in the season. The Eagles have been solid this season and more consistent than thought early on. If the Giants can pull the upset it would be a positive development for the Lions to keep another team off of their tail late in the season.

New York Jets Over Houston Texans

No matter who wins, the Lions will win in this battle. Both teams only have a pair of victories on the season, but the Lions would probably prefer to see the Jets win to get them a third victory on the season given they control so many draft picks in 2022. The Texans have come on in recent weeks, and could grab a third victory at another point in time later in the year. Seeing the Jets managing to get the third victory first would be much bigger for the Lions at this point in time. They will be rooting for the Jets to win this game for another win.

Miami Dolphins Over Carolina Panthers

The Dolphins have four wins on the season, so they are moving out of the danger zone for the Lions. Even such, the Lions want to see a Dolphins team off of them in the standings. If Miami can manage to get another win, they will be well off the pace for the Lions and will manage to be finished as a team to watch in this piece. The Panthers have been a solid team this season, so it won’t be an easy win. If the Dolphins pull it off it will be a major victory for Detroit to keep a team away in the standings that was near the top.

READ NEXT: D’Andre Swift Not Satisfied With Individual Success for Lions