Analyst Reveals Next Major Question About Lions’ 2022 Offseason

The Detroit Lions continue to focus on the future as it relates to their offseason, and when the rubber meets the road, the period that will garner all the attention is fast approaching.

In just over a month, the 2022 NFL draft will allow teams a chance to restock their rosters, and with limited funds as well as the desire to focus on young players, this will be the avenue that fan will want to watch closest to see the moves Detroit makes.

That distinction can lead to some pressure, too. The Lions will be feeling the heat this year given the fact that they have spent only sparsely in free agency. That’s a fact that ESPN and analyst Eric Woodyard was quick to point out.

In a new piece taking a look at the biggest questions for every team the rest of the offseason, Woodyard submitted the Detroit draft period as the time to watch. As he said, the team didn’t make big moves in free agency, which only puts pressure on them to make the right moves during the draft.

“They’ll have to hit a home run in the draft with skilled guys on both sides of the ball,” Woodyard wrote in the piece.

Obviously, the Lions have to get it right in the draft, and there might be more than a little bit of pressure on them to do so.

2022 NFL Draft Represents Big Opportunity for Lions

With all the pressure does come opportunity. The Lions have nine draft picks overall, including the addition of three compensatory selections thanks to the free agents they lost in the 2021 offseason. Those picks should help them fill multiple needs on offense and defense. Offensively, the Lions could still need to add a wide receiver to the mix fairly early after not signing big names in free agency. A backup quarterback could also be part of the plan for the Lions given their need for youth and upside at the position. On defense, the Lions need a ton of help. They need linebackers, defensive linemen, cornerbacks and safeties to feel good about where they are at.

As much pressure as there will be on Detroit, the team will have a chance to iron out their needs in a confident way this year.

What Lions Could Do Next This Offseason

It’s fair to expect the Lions to have another round of moves that help to boost up the team’s defense, even if the signings aren’t big-ticket items or name plays. Detroit managed to see some of their middle-tier plays in free agency pay off during the 2021 season, so the expectation for the team should be for more of that to continue this coming year. The more players the Lions sign to boost their depth, the better off the team could be. The Lions struggled with players filling roles in 2021, so the more players they have to fill out their depth for next season the better off they will be. Help at linebacker, safety, defensive line and cornerback could all be had in free agency ahead of some longer-term fixes in the NFL draft in a month.

Fans could be upset that the Lions have not been bigger spenders so far, but in the minds of some, it’s a reasonable-sized win that the team has been prudent with their deals and not elected to spend bigger this offseason.

That could help set the team up better for the future when all is said and done, and it sets them up for what could figure to be a pressure-packed 2022 NFL draft.

