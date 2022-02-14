Top Lessons Bengals, Rams Can Teach Lions About Super Bowl Success

The Detroit Lions watched as the Los Angeles Rams, led by Matthew Stafford, won the Super Bowl and achieved a payoff of their long-standing goal of team success with a title.

Naturally, thoughts in every other NFL city now turn to what has to happen for their favorite team to get to where the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals just were in the Super Bowl. When looking closely, there are plenty of different variables that the Lions should specifically consider when trying to get to the next level themselves.

What are the top lessons that can be learned from this year’s game? Here’s a look at what the Lions should be remembering for themselves.

Going ‘All-in’ Is Always the Right Team Approach

The Lions aren’t close to being able to make a call like this, of course. The roster needs to be reshaped and reformulated and retooled before the Lions can ever dream of making the kind of bold moves the Rams did in order to ensure their future success. Even such, the Los Angeles blueprint, which Brad Holmes will know a few things about, is a smart one to follow. Hit on draft picks, build a team capable of winning, do some winning and then push for even bigger and better things. Whether it was cornerback Jalen Ramsey coming via trade, the addition of pass rusher Von Miller similarly, wideout Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency or others, the Rams have made it a habit to be bold and it is their overall mindset.

Before unfortunate injury struck, Beckham was already looking to be the difference on the field, proving how important his addition really was:

Once a team has a solid nucleus that establishes itself, it’s good business for a them to go all-in so they can make sure to get the most out of that group. The Lions will have to remember this conversation for another day as seemingly always, but the hope for the team is they can get over that hump eventually.

There Is No Substitute for an Elite Offensive Line

If the Bengals get only slightly better play from their offensive front, they probably are able to beat the Rams and salt away a comfortable Super Bowl win. Cincinnati’s offensive line doesn’t match their talent on other places of the roster, and that was evidence when the Super Bowl was playing out. Luckily for the Lions, this shouldn’t be an issue as they attempt to build their team moving forward. By most metrics, the Lions have one of the better young offensive lines in the game, and with names such as Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Jonah Jackson in the fold as well as leadership from Taylor Decker, they’re in a good place.

Would the Bengals want a mulligan on not selecting Sewell? Probably not given how explosive wideout Ja’Marr Chase was all year in leading them to the Super Bowl, but it underscores the point of how important a solid offensive front can be, and how it matters for winning. The good news is the Lions are already well on their way up front.

Playmakers Matter Significantly

Whether it is on the offensive or defensive side, the Lions need to keep finding the players who have the truthful ability to change the game with only a few plays. For the Rams, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald were a good example of players that can simply take over and finish the game, and the same is true for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with the Bengals. Both teams have home run hitters on each side of the ball, and it’s Detroit’s goal to find that as well in order to sustain themselves for the future. Donald himself was a one-man wrecking crew:

Donald, Kupp, Chase and others played in elite fashion during the game, showing how important finding the next wave of superstar talent is for the Lions scouts and general manager.

Quarterback Remains the Most Important Position on the Field

Both the Rams and the Bengals already knew this all along, but proved it on their way to the Super Bowl and during the game. While it’s ironic that Matthew Stafford ended up winning the title in Los Angeles, it’s also fair to say he had a better supporting cast there than he ever did in Detroit. Joe Burrow looks like one of the top up and coming young players in the game. Figuring out what happens at quarterback has to be a huge goal of the Lions moving forward, and must be something the team sifts out in coming years.

Whether it’s Jared Goff, a new pick or another player, quarterback is the one spot that the team cannot afford to get wrong in future seasons. Without it being right, neither of these teams are in a position to win.

