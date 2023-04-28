NFL All-Pro Praises Lions’ Draft Haul: ‘They Might Be on to Something’

The Detroit Lions made headlines in the wake of their first day of the 2023 NFL draft, and many in the media community seemed confused by the way they approached things.

Detroit was called-out for perhaps reaching on both running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell. One player, though, wasn’t completely sure that was the case for the team.

Stud Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was one such person who would be qualified as a believer in what the team did early on. Ramsey was watching the draft and provided some intriguing insight on Twitter. As he said, he was aware people were questioning Detroit’s strategy, but the team “might be on to something.”

People questioning the Lions but they might be on to something 👀🤷🏾‍♂️ — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 28, 2023

“People questioning the Lions but they might be on to something,” Ramsey tweeted with an eyeball and shrugging emoji.

For Ramsey, the move that managed to catch his eye in the first-round that the Lions did make was when they selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs. As he said, Gibbs is a serious talent who is for real, which combined to make him not a reach in the draft.

Gibbs fye forreal! People trippin talkin bout reach. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 28, 2023

Statistically, Ramsey would know a thing or two about elite talent given what he has seen and done in the league.

Statistically, Ramsey would know a thing or two about elite talent given what he has seen and done in the league. For the last seven years, he has been a big play waiting to happen in the league, and he has collected 452 tackles, 19 interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 92 passes defended in his career. He’s been a three-time first-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler.

In the end, many who are concerned about the picks might well want to side with a player like Ramsey, who’s seen a lot in the league.

Brad Holmes Praises Jahmyr Gibbs’ Fit With Lions

While many were worried about the team reaching for Gibbs, the team’s general manager Brad Holmes didn’t see things that way at all, either. He’d probably have been inclined to agree with Ramsey’s analysis.

Speaking to the media early in the morning on Friday, April 28, Holmes discussed what he saw in Gibbs to make him a fit with the team. As he said, Gibbs was a home run for the team across the board.

“He was definitely a guy we had identified early on in the process. I saw him for the first time when I went to the Texas vs. Alabama game. He kind of stuck with me since then. A handful of favorite players in the draft, and some of those guys were taken before we were able to pick. Jahmyr (Gibbs) was certainly one of those guys. We were just thrilled. He was very explosive, he was a weapon. Obviously he can do it all as a runner, but he can do (it) as a receiver and a lot of other things. His versatility he’s going to bring to the offense we’re really excited about,” Holmes admitted.

While playing for Alabama, Gibbs had a nice career, posting a solid 2,132 yards on the ground with 15 touchdowns. He also caught 103 passes for 1,212 yards and eight receiving scores. That proves what a dynamic playmaker he could be in the league.

Holmes saw that talent and decided he didn’t want to wait around to add such a special back to the equation.

Jack Campbell Receives Big Praise From Kirk Ferentz

Similar to Gibbs, several analysts wondered if the Lions were reaching on Campbell at linebacker as well. Holmes and the Lions disagreed, saying for their part, they believe he is one of the most talented athletes in the draft.

Campbell’s college coach at Iowa Kirk Ferentz would happen to agree. Ferentz has coached the Hawkeyes for 25 years, and has a 198-138 record with the team including two Big Ten titles. As he explained to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Campbell is the kind of player that he thinks could do everything for his team on defense.

Kirk Ferentez just now on Jack Campbell: "I've told people, 'If we had five Jack Campbells, all five would be starting. Two would have been our defensive ends and the other three would have been all three linebackers.'" — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) April 28, 2023

Campbell has been a success playing in college, and posted 299 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions and 12.5 tackles-for loss. He also had three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to his credit during his time in school.

Campbell has been a success playing in college, and posted 299 tackles, three sacks, five interceptions and 12.5 tackles-for loss. He also had three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries to his credit during his time in school.

Clearly, while the NFL world isn’t sure of what the Lions did, a player who’s enjoyed success in the league in Ramsey thinks the Lions got some interesting pieces. Digging deeper on Gibbs and Campbell could certainly help to prove that is the case.