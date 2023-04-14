New Mock Lands Lions Best Offensive, Defensive Players in 2023 Draft

The Detroit Lions have options as they get set to tackle the NFL draft, and as those options come into focus, there’s a question of offense or defense early on.

Many now believe the team will look at the defensive side of the ball exclusively, especially after the trade of cornerback Jeff Okudah this week. Others aren’t so sure that’s the case, and have been pegging the team to add some key pieces on both sides of the ball.

NFL.com analyst Charles Davis is one such person who would seem to think that the Lions should give a closer look to blending both sides of the ball in a “best player available” format when the draft comes up.

In a new mock update, Davis had the Lions landing arguably one of the best defenders in the class in defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Davis has Detroit grabbing Carter with the sixth-overall pick.

“Character concerns aside, the raw talent is undeniable. And the culture that the Lions have built in a short time under GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell makes Detroit a perfect landing spot for the former Bulldog,” Davis said within the mock.

Then later on, Davis had the Lions landing Bijan Robinson, the running back from Texas. As he explained in the piece, Robinson is one of the best players in the class, and the Lions could get a haul from putting both in the lineup.

“I have to believe the best running back in this year’s class will be considered multiple times in the first half of Round 1. He makes it to the Lions at No. 18 here, giving the Motor City two of the top five overall prospects on my colleague Daniel Jeremiah’s big board,” Davis said.

Overall, this is a quality mock for the Lions. While many question whether the team needs to go all-in on defense, having a quality pair between each side of the ball could be a good way for the Lions to decide how to build their roster for a successful future.

Analyst Praises Charles Davis Mock for Lions

How did Davis do with his latest iteration of the mock draft? It drew some rave reviews from NFL Network analyst James Palmer, who was later breaking it down for television.

As Palmer said, getting Jalen Carter in the mix along with Bijan Robinson, that would be the kind of move that could qualify Davis for legend status in Detroit.

Charles Davis should be absolutely beloved in Detroit after his latest mock draft. Breaking down the #lions two first round picks in Davis’ latest mock as well as the #eagles getting another weapon for Jalen Hurts! 👀. pic.twitter.com/Kzf59o41uY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 13, 2023

“I think with this mock draft, Charles Davis could run for mayor of Detroit if you look at what he has the Lions doing at six and 18. If the Lions come away with Jalen Carter, and obviously there are some questions that need to be answered, he’s taken an official visit there,” Palmer said of Carter, pointing out that if Carter checks out he could be a top addition.

When it came to Robinson, the Lions would add the best offensive player in the draft and someone who could even trend toward becoming another version of Barry Sanders if things go right.

“At 18, they get Bijan Robinson? That’s Daniel Jeremiah’s third-best prospect in this entire draft. Many compare him to, I guess he even says he models his game after Barry Sanders. Could this be Barry Sanders 2.0 in Detroit? Those would be two slam-dunk picks for the Detroit Lions,” Palmer said.

Pairing Carter and Robinson would be outstanding for the Lions, and give the team a pair of impact-makers on offense and defense. Instead of choosing one side of the ball, the Lions would upgrade both with this move. It’s something that Palmer seems to appreciate.

Jalen Carter & Bijan Robinson’s Stats & Highlights

Carter is a player who could play a huge role up front for the Lions, and a guy that would be an immediate difference maker for Detroit in the trenches if the team believes in him.

Far too often this season, the Lions have gotten pushed around at the point of attack with regards to the run game. Additionally, they’ve struggled to rush the passer. Carter could help in solving both of those problems himself.

At Georgia, Carter finished finish his career with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for-loss and six sacks to go with two forced fumbles and four passes defended. In terms of his talent, he’s an obvious space eater who could get along well with Alim McNeill.

Jalen Carter Highlights

With Robinson, the Lions would get arguably the top running back in the 2022 season, posting a solid 1,580 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has caught 19 passes for 314 yards and two scores, and had several electric plays to his credit.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson 2022 Highlights

As a whole, Robinson has totaled 3,410 yards and 60 touchdowns on the ground in college. That’s to go with 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his career catching the ball. It’s clear he is a diverse weapon that could benefit Detroit’s offense.