NFL Draft: Tough Edge Defender Represents Possible Day 3 Lions Steal

The Detroit Lions have done a solid job to fill their needs through two days of the 2023 NFL draft, and with the third and final day coming, they’ll have a shot to find a few more players they like.

With the way the Lions have operated in the first three rounds of the draft, they have eliminated some big holes the roster once had at spots like tight end, defensive tackle quarterback and in the defensive backfield. Doing so cost Detroit some of their back-end draft capital.

The Lions have just two picks to their name on Saturday, April 29 in the fifth-round at 152 and seventh-round at 249. They could certainly add more via trade if they see prospects they like and wish to move up.

Which players would fir the Lions best that are still on the board today? Here’s a look at some of the top names Detroit should be targeting.

Andre Carter II, Army Edge/LB

The hype Andre Carter II was generating around the Senior Bowl has slowed considerably, as he was no longer thought to be a day two selection after perhaps maintaining some of that momentum early on.

For the Lions, though, this could be a sneaky late value on the edge, considering the team could still use a tiny bit of help in that spot. Carter has some solid abilities when he does get going on the field.

Carter finished his career with the Black Knights maintaining some fantastic production. He collected 96 total tackles 25.5 of which were for-loss, 19 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and five passes defended in college.

Play

Andre Carter II Ultimate Army Highlights ⚔️ || HD Andre Carter II Ultimate Army Highlights ⚔️ || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2023-01-25T00:10:00Z

As he gets set to transition to the next level, Carter is the type of player who could bring a big-play edge to the Lions around the football. The team should be looking for players like that to help round out their defense for the future depth-wise, given they lacked it during the 2022 season.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern DL

It’s perhaps a bit stunning that lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore is even on the board at this point, but he could be a player the Lions should feel compelled to trade up for if the value becomes too great.

The Northwestern product was sneaky productive in the Big Ten, posting 97 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for-loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception in a stout four-year career.

Play

Adetomiwa Adebawore plays 2022-08-23T14:52:09Z

Adebawore also had a sparkling NFL combine in which he put up a 4.49 40 yard-dash, which was the fastest time recorded for a player above 280 pounds. Adding his skillset to the Detroit line could make for a scary group up front, especially this late in the draft.

Noah Sewell, Oregon LB

Detroit offensive tackle Penei Sewell would no doubt vouch for his brother Noah Sewell, who has slid down the board a bit ahead of the final day of the draft. It shouldn’t be a production issue slowing Sewell’s momentum.

With 218 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for-loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, it’s clear Sewell can move around the field and wreak plenty of havoc on defense. To that end, he could be a smart addition for Detroit.

Play

Noah Sewell 2022 Highlights | Oregon LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect One of the top LBs in this year's draft 2022 Stats: 55 Tkl, 1.5 Sacks, 1 FR, 1 INT 2022-12-01T03:57:15Z

Sewell was also voted an AP all PAC-12 second-teamer at linebacker, which proved his overall worth on the field.

Detroit added Jack Campbell, but if they wanted another interesting playmaker at linebacker to help change over the position, Sewell would be a good bet.

Darius Rush, South Carolina CB

Detroit did not go cornerback in the draft, but they did manage to land Brian Branch, a player that can help them in plenty of ways on the back end given his ability to play inside and out at safety or nickel.

With this in mind, it’s not a lock the Lions will draft a cornerback, but if they wanted to, Darius Rush would be a very interesting option given the fact that he has fallen a bit in a deep cornerback class.

During his time with the Gamecocks, Rush put up 75 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, 15 passes defended and one forced fumble.

Play

Draft Riser 🔥 | Darius Rush 2022 South Carolina Highlights 🐓 || HD Draft Riser 🔥 | Darius Rush 2022 South Carolina Highlights 🐓 || HD Be sure to like and subscribe to Prince Highlights 2023-02-14T21:20:00Z

Rush could give the Lions another developmental piece on the back end, and a guy that could have solid size at 6’2″ as he transitions into the league. That could make him a physical option worth remembering.

Atonio Mafi, UCLA G

The Lions didn’t add one of the bigger-name guards in the second day of the draft, but they could be primed to find a developmental player like Atonio Mafi later on in the draft to groom.

Mafi, a physical prospect from the Bruins that the Lions have met with pre-draft. This might seem like a reach, but Mafi could be a sleeper in the trenches.

Play

Atonio Mafi Left Guard Highlights NFL Left Guard Prospect Atonio Mafi Highlights 2023-03-15T20:31:55Z

Mafi earned second-team All-PAC-12 honors during the 2022 season, and started 13 games for the team. In total, Mafi has played in 25 games the last two years as a very durable player.

He’s someone the team could groom behind their veterans for a bigger role later on, and who could become a value with one of Detroit’s two late picks.