Lions ‘Snipe’ Tough SEC Defender, ‘Perfect Fit’ Hendon Hooker at QB

The Detroit Lions came into day two of the 2023 NFL draft with a trio of selections in the second-round, and managed to score in a big way with two more picks.

With the 48th pick in the draft, the Lions landed Alabama safety Brian Branch, a player who slipped into the second-round but maintained first-round grades. The selection where Detroit landed Branch given when and how it happened was pretty significant.

Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo loved the fit of Branch to the Lions, and appreciated how the team sniped some others for a first-round talent midway through the second-round.

Brian Branch in this spot, trading in front of the #Patriots is one of the best picks of this draft. Teams loved him and his versatility. And the #Lions sniped a first-round talent in the middle of the second. — Matt Lombardo 🏈 (@MattLombardoNFL) April 29, 2023

As former NFL defensive back Darius Butler said, he admired the Lions going after the top players on their board, and especially Branch, whom he deemed a “ball player.”

Detroit Lions said F it. We’re drafting the highest player on OUR board! Oh and damn your “premium positions” . Let’s see how it works for the #BNL I absolutely LOVE the Brian Branch pick. BALL PLAYER!!! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 29, 2023

After a few trade backs, the Lions managed to add pick 122 as well as 139 in order to give themselves some wiggle room to start day three. They also acquired pick 68 in a trade back, and used it on Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a team favorite in the process.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, Hooker could well be a contender for a quarterback of the future with the team, given the status of Jared Goff.

At pick No. 68 in round three, the Detroit Lions select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. Lions’ QB Jared Goff has two years left on his contract. None of the money in 2024 is guaranteed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is a big fan of Hooker, and as he wrote, the Lions landing him is a perfect fit and a perfect team given what he brings to the mix for Detroit.

“Ohhhhh Baby the Lions got Hendon Hooker!!! Perfect team. Perfect fit. He is the future Detroit!! Great passer. Great decision maker. And understated athlete. Who is tough as hell and is unaffected by the pass rush. Love him,” Simms tweeted.

Hooker made some history of his own, being the highest-drafted Tennessee quarterback since Peyton Manning in 1998, which was pointed out by Cole Cubelic.

Hendon Hooker is the highest drafted @Vol_Football QB since Peyton Manning in 1998. — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 29, 2023

Former Lions offensive coordinator Mike Martz praised the fit of Hooker to the Lions as a solid situation for both the player and the team.

A perfect fit for Hendon Hooker #OnePride — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 29, 2023

With Branch and Hooker, the Lions landed a couple of SEC standouts, and did so a bit further down the board than many might have expected.

Brian Branch’s Career Stats & Highlights

While the defensive back class has been called deep, Branch could be an intriguing piece given his ability to play inside and out, as well as be position versatile for a backfield.

At Alabama, Branch had fantastic numbers in three seasons of work, putting up 172 total tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and 23 passes defended. He is very athletic and has solid closing speed, which he always showed when he was on the field for the Crimson Tide.

Play

Brian Branch 🔥 Most Elite DB in College Football ᴴᴰ Brian Branch Highlights alabama db hard hitting corner jordan battle 2022-07-07T00:23:10Z

Branch was voted a second-team AP All-American as well as a second-team All-SEC player for Nick Saban and his defense. Theoretically, such a player with production and pedigree would be a major fit in the NFL.

Where the Lions were able to land Branch, he could become a major steal given some of these facts.

Hendon Hooker Fits Lions’ Future

In Hooker, as was pointed out, the Lions could have a quarterback of the future down the line. At the very least, they have a very capable backup to develop down the line.

There’s also little questioning the ability of the quarterback that transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee in 2021. Hooker put up 8,974 yards in his career and 80 passing touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He also added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, proving his dual-threat impact.

Play

Hendon Hooker | 2022 Highlights Hendon Hooker's highlights from the 2022 season! Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 TikTok: tiktok.com/@sportsproductions2016 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NCAA and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NCAA #HendonHooker #highlights #collegefootball #nfldraft #tennessee 2022-11-23T17:01:37Z

The Lions have struggled developing young quarterbacks, and it’s a fact that their general manager Brad Holmes has discussed openly since the offseason began. With this in mind, it seems wise to predict the Lions will spend a draft pick on the position this year.

Jared Goff is entrenched as the starter, and isn’t going anywhere. Goff’s play down the stretch when he would finish with 29 touchdowns and 4,438 yards passing as well as a Pro Bowl birth was good enough to solidify his role with the team.

Still, with free agent Nate Sudfeld in the mix as his backup and still unsigned, the Lions could elect to look for a younger player to develop behind Goff. Enter Hooker, who has the blend of arm strength and playmaking that teams covet in the league.

Injury late in the season may have pushed Hooker down the board, and that could be to Detroit’s advantage. Behind Goff, Hooker could get the kind of hands-on experience and time to grow in the league that he needs.

With both he and Branch, the Lions have a couple of top talents to rely on for their future.