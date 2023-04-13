Selection of 2 Defensive Studs Revealed Lions’ ‘Ideal Picks’ for Draft

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward the start of the 2023 NFL draft, and as the process trims down, the takes will sharpen in terms of what players make the most sense for the team.

With lots of players available, it can be hard to narrow down ideas of who fits the team the most. Detroit has needs on both offense and defense, and no shortage of those who might make sense to chip in.

What players represent the best fit first, though? NFL.com and writer Chad Reuter recently took a look at this, and named the best outcomes for every team’s first two picks in the draft.

Given they have a pair of selections in the first-round, both of Detroit’s picks came at six an 18. In those spots, Reuter went defense, and gave the team Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez as well as Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

“Trading Jeff Okudah to the Falcons put the Lions in the market for an athletic corner like Gonzalez. His athleticism (4.38 40, 41.5-inch vertical at 6-1, 197 pounds) is only surpassed by his excellent ball skills. Kancey lacks size (6-1, 281 pounds) and length (30 5/8-inch arms) but is effective attacking gaps and uses his quickness to win inside. His ability to beat tackles with effort and leverage outside may also earn points with Lions’ coaches and scouts,” Reuter wrote within his analysis.

Detroit does have a need at cornerback and along the defensive line as well, so it would not be a surprise to see the team go with both of picks in some order with their first selections. Given their defensive needs, it could even be seen as a good outcome if that did play out.

This week, Detroit shipped Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Whether that makes the team more desperate for a cornerback early on remains to be seen, but Reuter gives them Gonzalez nonetheless, a player who will likely have consideration as the first cornerback off the board.

Kancey is a player who could step in and give the Lions some immediate attention in the middle of the line, helping to fortify a run defense which was ranked 29th in 2022 while giving up an average of 146 yards per-game on the ground last year.

Overall, this could be the kind of defensive depth boost the Lions need following an offseason which has seen them add top players like Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the back end, while bringing back players like Isaiah Buggs and John Cominsky to the defensive line.

Christian Gonzalez’s Career Stats & Highlights

During the process, Gonzalez could have the best chance of being a high-riser of any player the Lions look at for the cornerback spot. This is because he has what many see as a prototypical NFL body for the position.

At 6’2″, Gonzalez is tall and long, and has speed to burn. That makes him a very popular pick with scouts, and could make him popular with the Lions’ brass as well. In terms of production, Gonzalez has opened some eyes in a short amount of time with the Ducks.

The numbers show Gonzalez is a high-riser, and in the minds of some, a player who has the status of being one of the best potential cornerbacks in the draft. He posted 128 tackles and four interceptions in his college career.

Play

Christian Gonzalez 🔥 Top Cornerback in the Nation ᴴᴰ Christian Gonzalez Highlights best cornerback nfl draft oregon db 2022-12-17T00:02:47Z

Ironically, Gonzalez is the brother-in-law of former Detroit quarterback David Blough. If he came to the team, it’s likely he would have a great idea of what he was getting into as a result of that. It could be a quality fit for the team for many reasons, defensively and otherwise.

Calijah Kancey’s College Stats & Highlights

If the Lions were not able to land Jalen Carter or a top edge prospect, the team could certainly turn to Kancey in the middle of the first-round while still landing an elite cornerback earlier on.

In terms of career stats, Kancey has put up 91 tackles in his career, and 34.5 of those tackles have been for-loss. He also has 16 career sacks, showing how active he can be even within the middle of the line.

Play

Calijah Kancey 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Pittsburgh DL Pitt's Calijah Kancey was the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of The Year and a first-team All-ACC selection. His dominance in the interior of the Panthers' defensive line led him to 31.0 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. Get ready to watch one of the ACC's best at work right here! SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Oqg3iE The… 2023-01-05T22:17:35Z

As a result of this work, Kancey was named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year as well as a 2022 Consensus All-American. Those are some fantastic accolades for a player of his stature coming into the NFL.

Kancey backed these performances up by showing off the goods during the NFL combine, running a very impressive 4.73 40 yard dash, which was better than his first time.

At just around 6’0″, Kancey might see size as a concern, but his performance over the combine weekend drew parallels to another Pitt defensive line prospect that fits his style in Aaron Donald.

Along with Gonzalez, Kancey could now have the distinction of being called one of the ideal picks for Detroit.