Lions 2023 NFL Draft Fits: The Top 10 Best Prospect Matches on the Defensive Side

The Detroit Lions are getting set to reveal which players they have decided to add to the team in the 2023 NFL draft, and

Defensively, the team struggled to a 32nd overall finish last year, and didn’t finish great against the run or the pass. The Lions allowed a total of 4,192 yards and 392.4 yards per-game. That means upgrades are going to have to come for Detroit to take more jumps forward on the field.

Fortunately, there are plenty of great fits for the team in a loaded class on defense. Which players would make the most sense for the Lions overall on that side of the ball? Here’s a look at the best fits on the field.

Jalen Carter, Georgia DT

Ignoring questions about Carter’s off-the-field situation in which he pled no contest to , there’s no question he is a top defensive prospect and a quality fit for Detroit. The off-field issues, though, will likely play a big role in what happens to Carter.

Still, the Lions could need more beef in the middle of the line, and Carter is an elite prospect that could provide it in a big way. He’s a player that the team must watch with the sixth-overall selection in the draft.

At Georgia, Carter finished finish his career with 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for-loss and six sacks to go with two forced fumbles and four passes defended. In terms of his talent, he’s an obvious space eater who could get along well with Alim McNeill.

Jalen Carter Highlights

Based on defense, if the Lions could bring the best out of Carter, he would be a quality selection for the team, and a lucky break for the Lions down the board out of the top five.

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech Edge

Evaluating the top edge player in the 2023 class isn’t easy, but most lists at least have Tyree Wilson near the top, and the Lions could agree with the notion that his potential future is very bright.

After starting his career with Texas A&M and putting up 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks as a freshman, Wilson transferred to Texas Tech, where he came into his own the next three years, posting 15.5 sacks and 29 total tackles for the Red Raiders. He finished his college career with 121 tackles, 17 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Tyree Wilson 2022 Texas Tech Highlights

Wilson is gifted athletically with a 6’6″ frame and an ability to move around up front on a line to cause havoc for both passers and running backs. During the NFL combine, went viral for having a massive wingspan that measured 86′.

This is Texas Tech DE pass rusher Tyree Wilson and me (somewhere). I’m 6’3. He has an 86’ wingspan. @gmfb @nflnetwork @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/kngVMCPB4F — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 1, 2023

Not only is Wilson a fit for the Lions, but a lot of different teams as well. Should he come down the board, the Lions would be lucky to add him to their defensive front.

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama Edge

Much like Carter, few would think that Will Anderson Jr. would actually make it down the board to the Lions, but if he did, it could be the kind of selection that could turn the arrow upward for the team consistently.

The defender has taken on the look of one of the most fearsome pass rushers in the college game in short order, and his production has been incredible on the field statistically.

During his recent two-year career with Alabama, Anderson put up some eye-popping totals coming into 2022, namely 153 tackles, 24.5 sacks and 41.5 tackles for loss. All of that work led to Anderson taking home major hardware, namely the Bronko Nagurski Award and 2021 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Here’s some of his top highlights:

Most DOMINANT Player in College Football 😈 || Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. 2021 Highlights

Anderson enjoyed a solid junior season, putting up 51 tackles, 10 sacks and one interception. That work is almost certain to lead Anderson to a top draft selection in 2023.

If it’s with the Lions, the fit would be instantaneous, and the team would score being able to pair a top edge defender with their up-and-coming defense.

Devon Witherspoon, Illinois CB

At cornerback, there are plenty of solid players the Lions could consider, but Devon Witherspoon might be their best fit overall thanks to how he plays the game of football in between the lines.

Witherspoon has some fantastic athleticism and production to rely on as well. In a four year career with the Illini, Witherspoon put up 157 tackles, 11.5 tackles for-loss, one sack and five interceptions. He also defended 25 passes and collected three fumble recoveries. That work led him to being named a 2022 consensus All-American.

Devon Witherspoon 2022 Illinois Highlights

Witherspoon seems to have the kind of toughness and grit that the Lions would crave at the position. As the highlights show, he isn’t afraid to get dirty and make tackles in the run game or against the pass, which the team could love. He is a quality fit at a position of need for the team.

Calijah Kancey, Pitt DT

Gritty is the best way to describe Calijah Kancey, who is a bit smaller, but plays tenacious in the trenches. Given what Los Angeles was able to do with a similar-sized player in Aaron Donald, Kancey could be a good fit.

In terms of career stats, Kancey has put up 91 tackles in his career, and 34.5 of those tackles have been for-loss. He also has 16 career sacks, showing how active he can be even within the middle of the line.

Calijah Kancey 2022 Regular Season Highlights | Pittsburgh DL

As a result of this work, Kancey was the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year as well as a 2022 Consensus All-American. Those are some fantastic accolades for a player of his stature coming into the NFL, and could offer the Lions some of the patented depth they crave up front.

Joey Porter Jr., Penn State CB

With such a deep class at cornerback, there are multiple players that will fit Detroit at this position. Like Witherspoon, though, Joey Porter Jr. seems to have an “it factor” for the Lions.

His father Joey Porter was a tough linebacker who played 12 years and was a two-time first-team All-Pro as well as a four-time second-team All-Pro along with a four-time Pro Bowl talent. To that end, there is no questioning his quality bloodlines.

Clearly, Porter is his own man in terms of his play, though, which is something that he has proven time and again when playing for Penn State. Statistically, he’s been solid given he has racked up 112 total tackles, one interception and 20 passes defended in a four year career with the Nittany Lions.

Son of Former NFL All-Pro 👀 || Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. Highlights

Porter could be a good answer for Detroit if the team goes with a pick up front early, yet still wants a defensive back in a value slot. This could be a quality selection for the Lions.

Noah Sewell, Oregon LB

Detroit may not value a linebacker early on, but that doesn’t mean they can’t score at the position. Since they already know what Penei Sewell is about, adding his brother Noah Sewell might only make sense

With 218 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for-loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles, it’s clear Sewell can move around the field and wreak plenty of havoc on defense. To that end, he could be a smart addition for Detroit.

Noah Sewell 2022 Highlights | Oregon LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect

Sewell was also voted an AP all PAC-12 second-teamer at linebacker, which proved his overall worth on the field. Heading into the draft, many see the gritty defender trending toward a day two selection, potentially in the third-round.

Bringing Sewell to the Lions to pair with his brother could be a match made in heaven for the team.

Daiyan Henley, Washington State LB

At linebacker, there seems to be a lack of big-time prospects in the first-round, but that changes once day two begins.

Daiyan Henley from Washington State is a sneaky good fit for the Lions in either the second or third-round, and it’s de to his ability to pursue and make big plays on the field sideline-to-sideline.

Henley was a big play machine in college, first with Nevada and then after transferring to Washington State. In total, he put up some fantastic numbers, totaling 256 total tackles, 18.5 of which were for loss, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles and one touchdown.

Daiyan Henley 2022 Highlights | Washington State LB | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect

Henley is the kind of around-the-ball player that could change the look of the Detroit defense in the second-level. He would bring another big-play element to Detroit that the team has lacked in recent years if he were on the board for the team.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern DL

It’s not all-or-nothing for the Lions along the defensive front if the team cannot land Carter or Kancey. Adetomiwa Adebawore is a quality prospect that could provide some solid depth and position versatility up front.

A big advantage for Adebawore is that he may not cost Detroit the sixth-overall pick and could do damage in the trenches as a top prospect. The Northwestern product was sneaky productive in the Big Ten, posting 97 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for-loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception in a stout four-year career.

Adetomiwa Adebawore plays

Adebawore would be likely to get selected a bit further down the board, but he could have worked himself into an earlier selection with a fantastic workout period. During the NFL combine, Adebawore put up a 4.49 40 yard-dash, which was the fastest time recorded for a player above 280 pounds.

It’s easy to see Adebawore being a quality fit for Detroit’s defensive front, and he is a good fit for what the team likes to do.

Starling Thomas V, UAB CB

If the Lions don’t go with a cornerback early, fans should’t fret. That could be by design for the team given the depth of this particular class.

Starling Thomas V is an intriguing prospect for the Lions, because they could get him very late in the draft, and he could help fill a need for the team as a lower-round player at a position of need.

Thomas, a cornerback, played four seasons for UAB and collected has 30 total tackles and 15 passes defended as a senior en-route to becoming first-team All-Conference USA. He collected one interception, one fumble recovery and 27 tackles as a sophomore in 2019.

Those numbers might not seem huge, but Starling is a solid athlete with 6’0″ height and very long arms, which could help him be a menace at the position for the future.

Starling Thomas V: "I was taught to win 1-on-1," Transition from WR & playing at UAB | CTH 1-on-1

Should the Lions land Thomas, they might be set to score with another late-round pick as they have with names such as linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and edge James Houston lately.