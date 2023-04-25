Lions 2023 NFL Draft: SEC Wideout Rising as New Top 10 Weapon for Team

The Detroit Lions are heading toward the 2023 NFL draft, and while the team clearly doesn’t have nearly as many offensive needs compared to the defense, that doesn’t mean additions aren’t possible.

Last season, the Lions had the fourth-overall offense in the league. They rushed for 23 touchdowns on the ground as a team. Detroit’s pass catchers would put up 2,962 yards and 13 touchdowns. Ben Johnson is seen as a rising star at offensive coordinator.

In spite of that, the Lions could look to make a well-placed addition or two on offense in order to keep things moving in the right direction. There are many different prospects that fit the team at key positions on the field, and the Lions have several quality fits.

Which players make the cut as the best fits this year? Here’s a look at the top 10 offensive players for the team.

Bijan Robinson, Texas RB

It’s rare that a running back might be a top offensive fit in Detroit, but Bijan Robinson certainly qualifies as a name that could shake that up.

Robinson put up 3,410 yards and 60 touchdowns on the ground in college. That’s to go with 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his career catching the ball out of the backfield. It’s clear he is capable of making some big plays on the field, and could be in the mold of the big-time back Holmes could be thinking about.

Texas RB Bijan Robinson 2022 Highlights

As a whole, Robinson is a diverse weapon capable of stretching out a defense. The Lions will have to decide whether or not Robinson is worthy of a first-round selection. If they think so, he could be the pick for the team that makes the Lions that much more dangerous.

Quentin Johnston, TCU WR

The Lions might not need a wideout on paper, but Quentin Johnston is the type of prospect that could help the team to change their mind at the position given what he can do with the ball.

Coming into the 2022 season, in just two seasons of work, Johnson had put up 1,121 yards and eight touchdowns to his credit at TCU. He also had collected a pair of rushing touchdowns in his career, showing his overall ability to be an exciting piece for an offense.

Things only got better once the new season came around for Johnston. With TCU, he put up 1,069 yards and six touchdowns on 60 receptions. It was a career year when Johnston needed one the most.

The highlights show a player who can make the big play as well as show himself as a fluid speedy runner and athlete. Here’s a look at what Johnson has done so far while on the field in the Big 12:

QUENTIN JOHNSTON || MOST UNDERATED WR IN COLLEGE" || TCU 2020-2021 HIGHLIGHTS

If the Lions made the move to add Johnston, they would have yet another bona-fide deep threat that can make exciting plays in the offense. It could be a good score for Jared Goff.

Jayden Reed, Michigan State WR

Jayden Reed, a local prospect, is an interesting name for the Lions further down the board at wideout given his ability to make clutch deep catches and run solid routes.

In his career with the Spartans, he posted 2,069 yards and 18 touchdowns. Prior to that, he had a very solid 797, eight touchdown season at Western Michigan in 2018. He was also a weapon on punt returns in 2021, posting 238 yards and two scores that season.

Jayden Reed 🔥 Scariest WR in College Football

Reed wouldn’t cost the Lions a first-round pick, and would help boost the team’s passing offense in a major way. To this end, he could be a solid day two win for Detroit.

Sam LaPorta, Iowa TE

While the Lions are fairly loaded at tight end in terms of numbers, Sam LaPorta is the kind of prospect that the team could elect to add given how well he seems to mesh with the team’s mindset.

LaPorta could help the Lions with trench physicality instantly. The tight end isn’t a prolific college pass catcher, having hauled in just five touchdowns and 1,786 yards in his career. He is gritty and tough as the tape shows, however.

Sam LaPorta Highlights NFL Tight End Prospect

LaPorta could also impact the game as a blocker, as most tight ends from Iowa translate well to the NFL. He’s a name to remember for the Lions in the second-round, should he last that long.

Darnell Washington, Georgia TE

If the Lions are looking for a project player, Darnell Washington could be an ideal fit at tight end given his size as well as unique abilities on the field.

While playing for Georgia, Washington was a physical specimen at 6’7″ and 270 pounds. With those numbers, he can serve as almost an extra offensive lineman that can catch. While blocking is more of Washington’s forte, he did put up 770 yards and three touchdowns with the Bulldogs.

The Unicorn of the 2023 NFL Draft 🔥 Darnell Washington 2022 Highlights

Detroit might not need a tight end, but a player like Washington could give them a good body to develop at the spot that could probably hit the ground running thanks to his size and athleticism.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee QB

If the Lions want a quarterback earlier than later, Hendon Hooker could be the right pick, even though he’s older and is coming off a tough ACL injury in 2022.

There’s no questioning the ability of the quarterback that transferred from Virginia Tech to Tennessee in 2021, however. Hooker put up 8,974 yards in his career and 80 passing touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. He also added 2,079 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, proving his dual-threat impact.

Hendon Hooker | 2022 Highlights

Assuming Hooker is on track with his recovery, he could be an ideal player for the Lions to insert into the mix at quarterback to soak up information as he rehabs and learns an NFL offense. His live arm and scrambling ability is a good duo for Detroit.

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR

At wideout, the Lions have plenty of potential fits, but perhaps none as good as Jalin Hyatt, a electrifying wideout that could give the team a big boost at pass catcher.

Hyatt had a solid career with the Volunteers, and put up 1,769 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air in college. He’s a slick, speedy playmaker and could offer the team the kind of down field explosion that they could be lacking.

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt 2022 Highlights

Hyatt is a potential day two pick, and could be a player that could become an intriguing addition for the Lions to boost the passing offense. There’s an easy fit with the Lions, if the team could find a way to have him.

Jake Haener, Fresno State QB

Another quarterback that makes sense for the Lions as a late-round addition is Jake Haener, who could give the team a quality developmental player at the position for the first time in over a decade.

Haener started at Washington in 2018, only seeing time in three games and posting one touchdown and one interception. He then transferred to Fresno State, where he steadily saw more action on the field. As a three-year player for the Bulldogs, Haener put up 9,120 passing yards, 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

In addition to that, Haener was a first-team All-Mountain West player in 2022, and a second-team All-Mountain West performer in 2021.

Jake Haener 2021-2022 Fresno State Highlights

In Detroit, Haener would be an interesting option because he could be a developmental player at the position. There would be little pressure to play him early, and he could learn the league.

Steve Avila, TCU G

No, Steve Avila doesn’t play one of the glamour positions on the offense, but he is rock solid, and earns consideration here.

Avila is arguably the best guard that the Lions could land in the draft to help fortify the guard spot on the offensive line for years to come. His toughness and physicality would be an easy fit for the team, which makes him one to watch for Detroit.

TCU G Steve Avila in 10 plays #nfldraft #tcufootball #offensiveline #trenchwarfare

Avila was a consensus All-American in 2022, and was a first team All-Big 12 entry in 2021 and 2022. He has the tools needed to lock down a role on Detroit’s front for a decade.

Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan TE

Should the Lions wish to focus on defense, Luke Schoonmaker could be a day two tight end selection to buy the team some time at the position.

During his time in college, Schoonmaker has been very productive for Michigan overall in his career, posting 637 yards and seven touchdowns in his career for the Wolverines. At 6’5″ and 250 pounds, he also has the kind of size to be a good weapon for the Lions down the field and in the red zone.

Here’s a look at some of Schoonmaker’s highlights from playing for the Wolverines:

Luke SchoonMaker Makes Great 1 Handed Catch!

In addition to the passes he does catch, Schoonmaker has been referred to as a solid blocker in his draft profile at NFL.com by Lance Zierlien. Zierlein compared Schoonmaker to 2022 Pro Bowler Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills.

For a tight end the Lions could land down the board in the late second or third-round, Schoonmaker has plenty of great tools for the team.