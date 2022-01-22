Insider Reveals More Coach Searches Where Aaron Glenn Could Be in Play

The Detroit Lions are hoping to hold onto Aaron Glenn for the 2022 season as defensive coordinator, and while they might be able to dodge one team interested in his services, others could soon be lurking.

So far, Glenn has only interviewed in one place officially, talking with the Denver Broncos last week. Since, Glenn has not been the hottest name in that search whatsoever, and others have surged to the forefront. That has made it seem as if Glenn might be able to return to Detroit.

Glenn could be in play in a few other coaching searches eventually, and an update from ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano hinted that there are a few places where Glenn could still emerge as a candidate. Fowler wrote he expects Glenn to “get looked into” by the New York Giants in their search. Fowler also wrote that Glenn has “come up” within the rival Minnesota Vikings’ search.

Thus far, both teams have not elected to look at Glenn as a serious candidate, but as this update shows, that could end up happening sooner rather than later. Though he has only had a single interview thus far, the Lions could have to watch Glenn closely in the days ahead.

Denver Insider Updates Glenn’s Candidacy

Glenn seems to be a rising star in the coaching profession, but the Lions could have him stick with the team for another year at least. The Denver Broncos interviewed Glenn for their head coaching job recently, but he might not be one of the leaders in the clubhouse to be picked for the role.

That’s according to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette. Paige wrote on Twitter Wednesday, January 19 that Glenn might not be a leader for the Broncos’ head coach search. That title could belong to Dan Quinn and Nathaniel Hackett, a pair of other assistants who have been involved in the team’s interview process.

Quinn and Moore interviewed extremely well as we would expect. Aaron Glenn will be a head coach, but not yet. Same for Mayo. Getsy impressive, but not ready. Quinn and Hackett, Hackett and Quinn still leaders. Bieniemy, Callahan and O’Connell still have real chance. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 19, 2022

That would seem to hint that Glenn might not be getting the job in Denver, which would mean he would be returning to the Lions. Glenn has not been interviewed for a head coaching job anywhere else so far, so if he doesn’t end up a finalist in Denver, that would mean the Lions could breathe a bit easier about him coming back.

Continuity is important for the Lions and their young staff, and keeping Glenn might well represent a big early offseason win for Detroit in 2022 given how good he has been thus far with the team already.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 49, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:





Play



Aaron Glenn Career Highlights This video is a tribute to one of the most underrated Cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL…….He possessed 4.28 speed and excellent quickness……..the 3x Pro Bowl selection AARON GLENN!!!!!!! 41 Career Interceptions and 8 TD's New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars Highlights………………… I DON'T OWN THE COPYRIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO!!!!!!! 2018-10-21T05:24:06Z

Glenn is thought to be head coaching material one day soon, but Lions fans will want to perhaps stay alert for that happening one day sooner rather than later.

