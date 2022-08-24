Aaron Glenn Reveals Most Improved Position: ‘It’s a Beautiful Thing’

The Detroit Lions are trying to make some big strides this season, and improve in plenty of ways. Already, it seems their hard work is paying off on defense.

At times, it’s seemed as if the Lions were in much better shape than they were even a year ago. Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is never completely satisfied, but even he sounds happy about the development of a key group.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, August 23, Glenn was asked what spot of the defense has improved the most. As he said, the team’s defensive front has been impressing him in a big way so far.

"Our D-Line has taken a huge step." pic.twitter.com/pbcgQO5paP — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 23, 2022

“I would say our defensive line has taken a huge step as far as understanding exactly how we want to play up front,” Glenn said. “You hear the new scheme, new system that we’re doing, but it’s a system we’ve been doing but we just kind of tweaked it a little bit as far as how we want guys to attack blocks. I think those guys have bought into it, they understand it. It’s taken a while like any type of new technique you teach a guy. But man, I tell you, it’s a beautiful thing to watch when you watch us we practice against the Colts. A really good offensive line. Then you see these guys operate in the game the the way they operated. That part of the game has really improved.”

An improved defensive line would be big news for the Lions. It would allow the team’s backfield to play stronger, and also allow the linebackers to attack more. It could provide the Lions a major boost across the board.

Not only is this music to Glenn’s ears, but it should be music to fan ears as well.

Defensive Line Beefed up for 2022

If the teams line is improved, it has a lot to do with some of the players they have added and the depth they have achieved in the trenches so far.

Up front, the Lions have names like Julian Okwara, Austin Bryant, Charles Harris, and Aidan Hutchinson locked into roster roles. Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike are key players. Romeo Okwara figures to play a role once he gets off of the PUP list. John Cominsky has also been very impressive so far. Add it up and there aren’t many spots for players to earn, and snaps could be at a premium for players.

With depth high for the team, some young players are going to have to try and earn spots on the practice squad to stick around. While it might be bad news for those players, it’s good news for the Lions. The team figures to have a very strong group on the field in the trenches this year.

Lions Defensive Line Must Make Sacks a Goal

In terms of what the team’s defense has to do this season in order to prove this analysis right? It revolves around getting after the pocket better and generating more havoc at quarterback.

During the 2021 season, the Lions had only 30 total sacks. While that total may not seem bad, it is vert low for a defense. Detroit’s leading sack man was Charles Harris, who had 7.5 on the year.

While that is good news for Harris, it was bad news for the Lions not to see any of their players surpass 10 sacks. This year, getting someone over that mark has to be the biggest goal in Detroit.

With an improved defensive line, it seems the team could be in great shape to get that done.

