Aaron Glenn Given Significant Piece of Praise By NFL General Managers

It’s been a while since the Detroit Lions have had an assistant coach that could be classified as in demand in NFL circles, but all that could be poised to change in a big way during the near future.

Aaron Glenn has made his mark in a fast way as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, and that work could have him on the cusp of landing a bigger gig when all is said and done very shortly. But how shortly? The wait might not be that long at all according to an NFL insider.

Recently, Peter King of NBC Sports took a closer look in a Football Morning in America piece at why Glenn might be on the radar in the future as a head coach, and came away with the impression that he is poised to make a serious leap in the future. King admitted he talked to multiple NFL general managers who admit he is the top Black head coach candidate coming down the pipe for the future. More specifically, New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis predicted to King that Glenn will coach in the NFL.

After the offseason Glenn had with various interviews, this revelation is not all that shocking, even if it is delightful for Lions fans. Truthfully, the team was lucky to keep him in the first place this offseason.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 49, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:





Aaron Glenn Career Highlights This video is a tribute to one of the most underrated Cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL…….He possessed 4.28 speed and excellent quickness……..the 3x Pro Bowl selection AARON GLENN!!!!!!! 41 Career Interceptions and 8 TD's New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars Highlights………………… I DON'T OWN THE COPYRIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO!!!!!!! 2018-10-21T05:24:06Z

After being an elite player, Glenn is now taking on the look of one of the best young coaches in the game, which is an eye-opening career trajectory to note, indeed.

Glenn Coming off Solid Season as Defensive Coordinator

Why is Glenn taking off as a potential candidate in the future? It has everything to do with the work he’s done on the field thus far as a coach. This offseason, he interviewed for the Denver head coaching job, and after being passed up there, was looked at closely by New Orleans after the abrupt retirement of Sean Payton. Glenn was passed over for that job in favor of Dennis Allen, which was welcome news for the Lions when it was revealed a few weeks ago.

For the Lions, that development was a major win considering Glenn figures to be a rising star at defensive coordinator. This past season, the Lions had up and down statistics as the 29th overall defense in the league, but Glenn helped develop solid game plans against teams like Baltimore, Los Angeles and Arizona that kept great teams and solid quarterbacks in check.

As the season wore on and the team gained in confidence, Glenn’s defense looked to improve in a major way, which lent itself to hope in Detroit for the 2022 season. Detroit is very happy to keep Glenn for continuity’s sake so that their defense can keep developing in the right direction.

While they might not have Glenn forever, it’s clear that the Lions have a quality coach on their hands.

