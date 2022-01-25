Saints Will Interview Aaron Glenn to Replace Sean Payton: Report

Aside from a change at offensive coordinator, the Detroit Lions have managed to keep their coaching staff intact this offseason, but that fact could be soon faced with yet another roadblock.

Aaron Glenn has already went through one interview with the Denver Broncos this offseason, and while he is not a finalist there, he has quickly risen to the top of the board in New Orleans following the surprising departure of Sean Payton to retirement.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Quickly after Payton revealed he was walking away, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport revealed a few quick interviews the team will have with current defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Lions defensive coordinator and former New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn.

Expect the #Saints to interview Dennis Allen — considered the leading candidate — and #Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their now vacant HC job. https://t.co/7v8gr8GW0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

“Expect the Saints to interview Dennis Allen — considered the leading candidate — and Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their now vacant HC job,” Rapoport tweeted.

Glenn being in the mix in New Orleans is not a surprise, considering he was hired by Payton and managed to rise up through the ranks there, culminating in his appointment with the Lions. In spite of a rough season, Glenn managed to improve the Detroit defense in a big way and could be on track to becoming a great coordinator in time with the team.

Now, though, Lions fans will have to sweat out another coaching search with Glenn.

Glenn Was Expected to Draw More Coaching Interest

Though Glenn has only interviewed in one place officially, it had been on the radar that he may come up in other coaching searches. Even though Glenn has not been the hottest name on the market, there were others offering hints that he could be in play for other coaching positions in recent days.

According to a few insiders, Glenn was expecte to potentially be in play within other coaching searches, and an update last week from ESPN Insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano maintained that there are a few places where Glenn could still emerge as a candidate. Fowler wrote he expects Glenn to “get looked into” by the New York Giants in their search. Fowler also wrote that Glenn has “come up” within the rival Minnesota Vikings’ search.

Thus far, both teams have not elected to look at Glenn as a serious candidate at all, but it’s clear the Saints will view him in that light after he was in their building once before.

Glenn’s Career Biography & Highlights

At 49, Glenn took his time to get into the coaching ranks given his lengthy career in the NFL. After being a first-round pick of the New York Jets in 1994 out of Texas A&M, Glenn played eight years in New York before heading to his hometown Houston Texans from 2002-2004. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2005-2006, then finished his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007 and the New Orleans Saints in 2008. Glenn took some time off before jumping into his second career, where he started as a personnel scout with the Jets in 2012 and 2013, then advanced to coaching defensive backs with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 before jumping to Sean Payton’s staff in 2016.

One of the most productive and durable players in his era during his time in the league, Glenn finished his career with 41 interceptions, 8 touchdowns and 634 total tackles. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits in the league:





Play



Aaron Glenn Career Highlights This video is a tribute to one of the most underrated Cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL…….He possessed 4.28 speed and excellent quickness……..the 3x Pro Bowl selection AARON GLENN!!!!!!! 41 Career Interceptions and 8 TD's New York Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars Highlights………………… I DON'T OWN THE COPYRIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO!!!!!!! 2018-10-21T05:24:06Z

Glenn is thought to be head coaching material one day soon, but Lions fans will want that day to come later on. At the very least, the Saints will be considering Glenn for the role.

READ NEXT: NFL Insider Offers Update About Lions OC Job